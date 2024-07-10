Griffin Mining Ltd - mining and investment company focused on China - Mines 429,448 tonnes of ore in the three months to June 30, up 17% from 366,762t a year prior. Processes 408,481t of ore, up 9.6% on-year from 372,804t. Griffin Mining produces 6,037 ounces of gold in concentrate in the three months, surging 86% from 3,237 oz a year prior. Silver in concentrate output jumps 12% to 92,755 oz from 82,829 oz. The company receives USD2,293 on average for gold per ounce, up 25% on-year from USD1,841. Further, it receives USD25.7 for silver per ounce, 36% higher from USD18.9.

Griffin Mining says: "Good progress is being made to bring Zone II at the Caijiaying mine into production in 2025 with ongoing development work to access and operate Zone II with continuing construction of underground drives, a new third portal and decline and construction of the new south ventilation shaft."

Current stock price: 151.00 pence each, up 0.7% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 87%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

