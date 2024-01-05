Griffin Mining Ltd - China-based mining company which owns the Caijaying Zinc Gold mine - Enters into trades through its joint broker Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG to issue 8.9 million of its own shares, about 4.6%, at a price of 88 pence per share for GBP7.8 million. Griffin Mining Finance Director Roger Goodwin sells 1.4 million shares at 88p each as part of the transaction. After the sale, Goodwin holds a 0.8% stake of issued shares in the company, or 1.5 million shares.
Current stock price: 90.00 pence, down 1.3% on Friday
12-month change: up 23%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.