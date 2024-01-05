Griffin Mining Limited is a mining and investment company. The Company holds an 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (Hebei Hua Ao) through its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (China Zinc), which holds licenses, including the mine and processing facilities near Caijiaying Village (the Caijiaying Mine) in the People's Republic of China (PRC). The Company also holds a 90% interest in Hebei Sino Anglo Mining Development Company Limited (Hebei Anglo), which has interests in exploration licenses immediately surrounding the Hebei Hua Ao license area. The Caijiaying Mine is an operating zinc, gold, silver and lead mine, together with a processing plant, camp and supporting facilities located approximately 250 kilometers (km) by road, northwest of Beijing. The Company operates through one segment: the Caijiaying zinc gold mine in the People's Republic of China.

Sector Diversified Mining