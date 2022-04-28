Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Griffon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFF   US3984331021

GRIFFON CORPORATION

(GFF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/27 04:00:02 pm EDT
17.65 USD   -0.56%
08:18aGriffon Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results
BU
08:16aGriffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08:06aEarnings Flash (GFF) GRIFFON CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $779.6M, vs. Street Est of $668.9M
MT
Griffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/28/2022 | 08:16am EDT
The Board of Directors of Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) (the “Company” or “Griffon”) yesterday declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 19, 2022.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

  • Consumer and Professional Products (“CPP”) is a leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including AMES, since 1774, Hunter, since 1886, True Temper, and ClosetMaid.
  • Home and Building Products conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.

Classified as a discontinued operation, Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation ("Telephonics"), founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.


© Business Wire 2022
