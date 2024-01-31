Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GFF) today announced it will release the Company’s fiscal first quarter results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, followed by a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (U.S. participants) or 1-201-689-8263 (International participants). Callers should ask to be connected to the Griffon Corporation teleconference or provide conference ID number 13743734. Participants are encouraged to dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available starting on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 11:30 AM ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), and entering the conference ID number: 13743734. The replay will be available through Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell and Cookson brands. Consumer and Professional Products (“CPP”) is a leading global provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including AMES, since 1774, Hunter, since 1886, True Temper, and ClosetMaid.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.

