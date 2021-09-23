Log in
Griffon : September 2021 Investor Presentation

09/23/2021
Griffon Q3 FY 2021 Investor Presentation

September 2021

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" - statements that address future, not past events. In this context, forward- looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," or "will." Forward looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These statements are based on assumptions of future events that may not prove accurate. They are also based on our current plans and strategy and such plans and strategy could change in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent SEC filings, including our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequently filed Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the SEC, for detailed information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company provides financial measures and terms not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Presentation of non-GAAP measures such as, but not limited to, "free cash flow" and "adjusted EBITDA" provide investors with an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that enables them to more thoroughly evaluate our performance. The non-GAAP measures included in this presentation are provided to give investors access to the types of measures that we use in analyzing our results.

The Company's calculation of non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP measures may be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.

A copy of this presentation, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, is available on our website www.griffon.com.

Copyright © 2021 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

Introduction

Why invest in Griffon?

Positive macro tailwinds…

  • Consumers spending more time at home
  • Consumers allocating more resources towards home improvement
  • Accelerating momentum in outdoor living
  • Shift toward domestic manufacturing

Key data

~$2.6 billion

~$1.4 billion

Revenue1

Market Capitalization2

$271 million

~$0.8 billion

Adjusted EBITDA1

Net Debt

$317 million

~7,500

Adjusted EBITDA excluding

Employees

unallocated amounts1

…for which Griffon is well-positioned

  • Leading, well-recognized essential household and building products brands
  • Affordable price points on quality products
  • Best-in-classoperations and U.S. manufacturing
  • Experienced and seasoned management team
  • End-marketand geographic diversity

Revenue by segment1

Consumer and

Home and Building

Professional

Products, 39%

Products, 49%

Defense Electronics, 12%

1 Trailing twelve months (TTM) ending 6/30/2021; see reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

2 Close price of $24.30/share on 7/26/2021 and 56,676,975 shares outstanding.

Copyright © 2021 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

3

Evolution of Griffon

1959

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2021

Platform

enhancement

through

acquisitions / divestitures1

Attractive

diversification of

business mix

Adjusted

EBITDA

excluding unallocated amounts margin trajectory2,3

A new chapter

Transition to the future

Portfolio reshaping

Significant runway

for growth

2010

2012

2014

2017

2018

2020

2021

2018

2021

Divestiture

Divestiture

of Clopay

of SEG

Plastics

Plastics

HBP

Plastics

HBP

Defense

HBP

17%

Electronics

30%

HBP

39%

34%

37%

49%

21%

83%

CPP

49%

12%

29%

Defense

Defense

Defense

Electronics

Electronics

Electronics

2008

2014

2018

TTM 6/30/2021

11.2%

11.4%

11.1%

11.8%

12.4%

10.8%

9.7%

9.6%

10.1%

9.0%

9.2%

8.4%

7.6%

7.3%

2008A

2009A

2010A

2011A

2012A

2013A

2014A

2015A

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

2020A

TTM

Note: dates indicate Griffon fiscal year (ending 9/30).

  1. Logo represents acquisitions, unless otherwise noted.
  2. Results through FY17 include contribution of Plastics business divested in FY18; FY18 and FY19 EBITDA includes impact of initially-lower margins from CornellCookson and ClosetMaid acquisitions.
  3. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Copyright © 2021 Griffon Corporation. All rights reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Griffon Corporation published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 14:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
