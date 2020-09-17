Log in
Griffon : to Participate at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference

09/17/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today announced it will present at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The conference will be held in a virtual format. A copy of Griffon’s investor presentation, which will be used for the conference, will be available at the time of the conference in the investor relations section of Griffon’s website (www.griffon.com).

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

  • Consumer and Professional Products (“CPP”) conducts its operations through The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”). Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.
  • Home and Building Products conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.
  • Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 341 M - -
Net income 2020 49,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 013 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 1 071 M 1 071 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart GRIFFON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Griffon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFFON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,75 $
Last Close Price 19,08 $
Spread / Highest target 67,7%
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald J. Kramer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Mehmel President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian G. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry A. Alpert Independent Director
William H. Waldorf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIFFON CORPORATION-6.15%1 071
ASSA ABLOY AB-3.11%26 837
SAINT-GOBAIN0.05%23 560
MASCO CORPORATION23.09%15 449
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.30.41%11 772
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY33.12%8 706
