  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grifols, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRF   ES0171996087

GRIFOLS, S.A.

(GRF)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-02-21 am EST
14.36 EUR   +1.09%
12:16pExecutive chairman of Spanish pharma company Grifols resigns
RE
12:16pThomas Glanzmann new Grifols Executive Chairman, after Steven F. Mayer resignation
AQ
12:00pExecutive chairman of Spanish pharma company Grifols resigns
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Executive chairman of Spanish pharma company Grifols resigns

02/21/2023 | 12:16pm EST
The logo of Grifols is seen on its laboratory building in Parets del Valles near Barcelona

MADRID (Reuters) - Steven F. Mayer has resigned as executive chairman of the board of Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols, the company said on Tuesday, citing health and other personal reasons.

Thomas Glanzmann, who has served as the board's vice chairman since 2017, has been appointed as Mayer's successor with immediate effect, Grifols added.

"The entire Board of Directors and Mr. Glanzmann, in particular, will continue the implementation of the operational improvement plan formulated by Mr. Mayer," it said.

Last week, Grifols announced plans to lay off 8.5% of its global workforce amid a strategy overhaul aimed at reaching annual savings of around 400 million euros ($426.16 million).

($1 = 0.9386 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 910 M 6 316 M 6 316 M
Net income 2022 272 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2022 9 439 M 10 088 M 10 088 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 8 479 M 9 062 M 9 062 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 27 584
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart GRIFOLS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grifols, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFOLS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 14,20 €
Average target price 18,02 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raimon Grifols Roura Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor Grifols Deu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alfredo Arroyo Guerra Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steven F. Mayer Executive Chairman
Xavier Sueiras Gil Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIFOLS, S.A.31.85%9 062
CSL LIMITED3.70%99 484
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.68%44 200
BIOGEN INC.0.53%40 222
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-2.26%31 577
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.5.35%21 597