Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) for potential securities law violations. Shareholders who have incurred losses on their investment in the company are encouraged to contact the firm to learn about potentially recovering their losses. For more details on the investigation, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/GrifolsSA

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On January 9, 2024, Gotham City Research LLC published a short-seller report on Grifols SA. In the report, Gotham City alleged, among other things, the stock market “appears to fundamentally misunderstand the company.” The report claimed that Grifols “artificially reduced leverage by consolidating earnings of units it doesn’t control and has overstated profit.” Further stating, “GRF manipulates reported debt & EBITDA to artificially reduce reported leverage to 6x which we believe is closer to 10x-13x.”

Following this news, the price of Grifols SA common shares fell over 32% on January 9, 2024, in pre-market trading.

The investigation pertains to whether executives at the company misrepresented or failed to timely disclose material and adverse information to investors.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

