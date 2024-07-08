Stock GRF GRIFOLS, S.A.
Grifols, S.A.

Equities

GRF

ES0171996087

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 09:05:57 2024-07-08 am EDT
9.927 EUR +10.42% Intraday chart for Grifols, S.A. +22.22% -35.74%
02:50pm GRIFOLS : A strategic move or a ploy to arrest further shareholder wealth erosion? Alphavalue
02:45pm That's not so bad, is it? Our Logo
Latest news about Grifols, S.A.

GRIFOLS : A strategic move or a ploy to arrest further shareholder wealth erosion? Alphavalue
Top Premarket Gainers MT
TSX futures muted as commodities decline amid rate cut hopes RE
Trending : Grifols Founding Family, Brookfield Eye Takeover Bid for Spanish Drugmaker DJ
Grifols Receives Takeover Interest from Founding Family, Brookfield; Shares Suspended MT
Grifols Faces Delisting Bid From Founding Family and Brookfield DJ
Grifols says founding family, Brookfield looking to delist drugmaker RE
Grifols Receives Takeover Interest from Founding Family, Brookfield MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Late Afternoon MT
Grifols Appoints New Chief Financial Officer MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise in Friday Trading MT
Spain's Grifols Appoints New Finance Chief MT
Spanish drugmaker Grifols appoints new finance chief as shake-up continues RE
Grifols Stakeholder Scranton Enterprises Said in Talks for EUR130 Million Loan MT
Global markets live: Eli Lilly, Apple, Walmart, Shell, Rio Tinto... Our Logo
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Higher in Wednesday Trading MT
Scranton, linked to Grifols family, reaches agreement to refinance debt RE
Unit of Grifols shareholder Scranton reaches debt refinancing deal RE
European Equities Close Higher in Monday Trading; Eurozone Manufacturing Contraction Widens in June MT
Grifols' Biotest Set to Launch Intravenous Immunoglobulin in US in Q1 2025 MT
Grifols Subsidiary Biotest Expects $1 Billion in US Sales Over Seven Years From Yimmugo Intravenous MT

Company Profile

Grifols, S.A. specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of therapeutic products and medical devices for use in hospitals and medical analysis laboratories. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - products derived from plasma (84.3%): products for use by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; - diagnostic machines and reagents (10.2%): in vitro hemophilic diagnostic equipment, coagulation analyzers, infectious serology reagents, etc. for use primarily by blood banks and transfusion centers; - hospital products (2.4%): non-biological surgical products, radiology and nutritional products, etc. for use by hospital pharmacies; - other (3.1%): primarily intermediate biological products and subcontracted manufacturing services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (5.5%), European Union (13.6%), the United States and Canada (59.1%) and other (21.8%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-07-29 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Grifols, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
8.99 EUR
Average target price
17.41 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+93.62%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Biopharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
GRIFOLS, S.A. Stock Grifols, S.A.
-35.54% 5.9B
CSL LIMITED Stock CSL Limited
+3.11% 97.7B
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. Stock Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.
+5.66% 41.43B
BIOGEN INC. Stock Biogen Inc.
-12.80% 32.85B
UCB Stock UCB
+81.24% 29.33B
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. Stock BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
-15.53% 15.47B
INCYTE CORPORATION Stock Incyte Corporation
-8.70% 12.89B
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. Stock Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
-12.22% 11.51B
ALTEOGEN INC. Stock ALTEOGEN Inc.
+183.25% 10.74B
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Stock Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
-55.41% 8.97B
Biopharmaceuticals
