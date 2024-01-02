Stock GRF GRIFOLS, S.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Grifols, S.A.

Equities

GRF

ES0171996087

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 11:10:03 2024-01-02 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
14.92 EUR -3.49% Intraday chart for Grifols, S.A. +5.15% -3.53%
05:00pm European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower in First Trading Day of 2024 MT
04:34pm GRIFOLS : Delivering on a much-needed deleveraging promise Alphavalue
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Grifols, S.A.

European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower in First Trading Day of 2024 MT
GRIFOLS : Delivering on a much-needed deleveraging promise Alphavalue
GRIFOLS : Delivering on a much-needed deleveraging promise Alphavalue
Grifols: has signed a strategic alliance with Haier CF
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Late Afternoon MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Ease Friday Afternoon MT
Sector Update: Health Care MT
Top Midday Gainers MT
Stocks Slightly Lower Friday, Easing from Record Highs Amid Modest Year-End Profit-Taking MT
US Stocks Edging Lower Friday Afternoon, Retreating from Recent Record Highs MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Edge Higher Friday MT
Grifols Shares Rise on $1.76 Billion Sale of 20% Stake in Shanghai RAAS to Pay Down Debt DJ
Grifols to Sell 20% Stake in Shanghai RAAS in $1.76 Billion Deal, Shares Jump MT
Grifols Sells Shanghai RAAS Stake to Haier Group in RMB12.5 Billion Deal MT
Grifols sells 20% stake in Shanghai RAAS to Haier Group for $1.8 billion RE
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. entered into share purchase agreement to acquire 20% equity stake in Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. from Grifols, S.A. for CNY 12.5 billion. CI
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Decline Thursday MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Higher in Tuesday Trading MT
Grifols, S.A. Announces Board Changes CI
Grifols, S.A. Announces Board Changes CI
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower Friday But Close Week Higher MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise Modestly in Wednesday MT
JPMorgan Adjusts Grifols' Price Target to $10.50 From $10, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
Italy, Spain stocks hit peaks after over 20% rally in 2023 RE
Grifols Negotiating Potential Deal to Sell Shanghai RAAS Stake to China Merchants Group MT

Chart Grifols, S.A.

Chart Grifols, S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Grifols, S.A. specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of therapeutic products and medical devices for use in hospitals and medical analysis laboratories. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - products derived from plasma (77.3%): products for use by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; - diagnostic machines and reagents (14.9%): in vitro hemophilic diagnostic equipment, coagulation analyzers, infectious serology reagents, etc. for use primarily by blood banks and transfusion centers; - hospital products (2.4%): non-biological surgical products, radiology and nutritional products, etc. for use by hospital pharmacies; - other (5.4%): primarily intermediate biological products and subcontracted manufacturing services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (5.3%), European Union (11.7%), the United States and Canada (63.6%) and other (19.4%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Grifols, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
15.46 EUR
Average target price
18.73 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.18%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Biopharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
GRIFOLS, S.A. Stock Grifols, S.A.
-3.40% 10 200 M $
CSL LIMITED Stock CSL Limited
+0.58% 94 344 M $
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. Stock Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.
+3.82% 41 802 M $
BIOGEN INC. Stock Biogen Inc.
+2.81% 37 495 M $
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Stock Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
-2.23% 20 691 M $
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. Stock BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
+1.49% 18 162 M $
UCB Stock UCB
+0.18% 16 540 M $
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. Stock WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
-3.04% 16 007 M $
INCYTE CORPORATION Stock Incyte Corporation
+3.49% 14 072 M $
CELLTRION HEALTHCARE CO., LTD. Stock Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.
0.00% 9 202 M $
Biopharmaceuticals
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Grifols, S.A. - BME
  4. News Grifols, S.A.
  5. Grifols : Delivering on a much-needed deleveraging promise
Your New Year resolution for 2024!
Subscribe now