 05:19:41 2024-01-10 am EST
10.42 EUR -1.18% Intraday chart for Grifols, S.A. -30.39% -34.88%
10:30am GRIFOLS : Dragged down by a short seller, but the management is ready to respond Alphavalue
Jan. 09 ADRs Slump; Grifols S.A. Declines 21.8% DJ
Latest news about Grifols, S.A.

GRIFOLS : Dragged down by a short seller, but the management is ready to respond Alphavalue
ADRs Slump; Grifols S.A. Declines 21.8% DJ
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon MT
What does the Gotham City report say about Grifols? RE
Top Midday Decliners MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading MT
Global markets live: Boeing, GSK, Hays, Shell, Eli Lilly... Our Logo
What is Grifols and why have its shares slumped? RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower in Tuesday Trading MT
Grifols Rejects Gotham City Research Allegations of Wrongful Accounting MT
Gotham City sets its sights on Grifols Our Logo
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Easing Pre-Bell Tuesday MT
Spanish market supervisor says it makes no sense to query Grifols accounts RE
Sector Update: Health Care MT
Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday Amid Interest Rate Uncertainty MT
Grifols Shares Drop After Gotham Questions Debt Ratios MT
Top Premarket Decliners MT
Grifols Refutes Short Seller's Allegations of Misstating Leverage Ratio; Stocks Slump MT
Grifols to hold board meeting Tuesday afternoon after Gotham City report RE
GRIFOLS WILL HOLD A BOARD MEETING TUESDAY AFTERNOON AFTER SHORT… RE
Stock markets catch their breath, oil stems losses RE
Grifols: Gotham report refuted, but share price sinks CF
Grifols categorically denies Gotham City allegations RE
Gotham City accounting queries wipe $3 bln off Grifols value RE
Short seller Gotham City questions Grifols' debt ratios RE

Grifols, S.A. specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of therapeutic products and medical devices for use in hospitals and medical analysis laboratories. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - products derived from plasma (77.3%): products for use by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; - diagnostic machines and reagents (14.9%): in vitro hemophilic diagnostic equipment, coagulation analyzers, infectious serology reagents, etc. for use primarily by blood banks and transfusion centers; - hospital products (2.4%): non-biological surgical products, radiology and nutritional products, etc. for use by hospital pharmacies; - other (5.4%): primarily intermediate biological products and subcontracted manufacturing services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (5.3%), European Union (11.7%), the United States and Canada (63.6%) and other (19.4%).
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
A-
Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
10.55 EUR
Average target price
19.33 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+83.22%
1st Jan change Capi.
GRIFOLS, S.A. Stock Grifols, S.A.
-34.07% 6 994 M $
CSL LIMITED Stock CSL Limited
+1.82% 93 718 M $
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. Stock Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.
-1.05% 40 560 M $
BIOGEN INC. Stock Biogen Inc.
-1.13% 37 071 M $
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Stock Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
-9.29% 18 560 M $
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. Stock BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
-0.30% 18 108 M $
UCB Stock UCB
+5.20% 17 127 M $
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. Stock Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
+8.68% 14 447 M $
INCYTE CORPORATION Stock Incyte Corporation
+2.53% 14 428 M $
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. Stock WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
-5.41% 14 237 M $
