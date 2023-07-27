GRIFOLS : Good Q2; now all eyes on potential divestments

  1. Markets
Security GRF

GRIFOLS, S.A.

Equities GRF ES0171996087

Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11:38:00 2023-07-27 am EDT
13.20 EUR -2.76% -3.65% +22.56%
05:13pm Tech Stocks Lead European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Higher Thursday MT

Today at 02:22 pm

Chart Grifols, S.A.

Chart Grifols, S.A.
Company Profile

Grifols, S.A. specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of therapeutic products and medical devices for use in hospitals and medical analysis laboratories. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - products derived from plasma (77.3%): products for use by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; - diagnostic machines and reagents (14.9%): in vitro hemophilic diagnostic equipment, coagulation analyzers, infectious serology reagents, etc. for use primarily by blood banks and transfusion centers; - hospital products (2.4%): non-biological surgical products, radiology and nutritional products, etc. for use by hospital pharmacies; - other (5.4%): primarily intermediate biological products and subcontracted manufacturing services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (7.4%), European Union (11%), the United States and Canada (63.9%) and other (17.7%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Grifols, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
13.58EUR
Average target price
17.70EUR
Spread / Average Target
+30.41%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Biopharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
GRIFOLS, S.A.
Chart Analysis Grifols, S.A.
+22.56% 8 944 M $
CELLTRION HEALTHCARE CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.
+10.17% 7 815 M $
AIM VACCINE CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd.
+111.34% 7 637 M $
SHANGHAI RAAS BLOOD PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.
+18.30% 7 122 M $
INNOVENT BIOLOGICS, INC.
Chart Analysis Innovent Biologics, Inc.
+2.39% 6 704 M $
BLOOMAGE BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited
-29.11% 6 384 M $
WALVAX BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
-31.20% 6 197 M $
BEIJING TIANTAN BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd.
+6.91% 5 892 M $
HUALAN BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING INC.
Chart Analysis Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
+1.15% 5 847 M $
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
-5.15% 5 799 M $
Biopharmaceuticals
