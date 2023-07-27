Equities GRF ES0171996087
|GRIFOLS : Good Q2; now all eyes on potential divestments
|Tech Stocks Lead European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Higher Thursday
GRIFOLS : Good Q2; now all eyes on potential divestments
Today at 02:22 pm
Grifols, S.A. specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of therapeutic products and medical devices for use in hospitals and medical analysis laboratories. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - products derived from plasma (77.3%): products for use by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; - diagnostic machines and reagents (14.9%): in vitro hemophilic diagnostic equipment, coagulation analyzers, infectious serology reagents, etc. for use primarily by blood banks and transfusion centers; - hospital products (2.4%): non-biological surgical products, radiology and nutritional products, etc. for use by hospital pharmacies; - other (5.4%): primarily intermediate biological products and subcontracted manufacturing services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (7.4%), European Union (11%), the United States and Canada (63.9%) and other (17.7%).
SectorPharmaceuticals
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
13.58EUR
Average target price
17.70EUR
Spread / Average Target
+30.41%
