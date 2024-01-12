Stock GRF GRIFOLS, S.A.
Grifols, S.A.

GRF

ES0171996087

Pharmaceuticals

 05:07:30 2024-01-12 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
8.633 EUR -12.83% Intraday chart for Grifols, S.A. -39.49% -42.96%
10:36am GRIFOLS : Investors not impressed with the conference call; panic opens up attractive entry point Alphavalue
09:50am US Futures Mixed, European Stocks Climb DJ
Latest news about Grifols, S.A.

GRIFOLS : Investors not impressed with the conference call; panic opens up attractive entry point Alphavalue
Grifols to Finalize $1.8 Billion Shanghai RAAS Stake Sale as Planned in H1 MT
ADRs Slump, Grifols S.A. Declines 14.0% DJ
Global markets live: UBS, Netflix, Pfizer, Citigroup, Alphabet... Our Logo
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Falling Thursday MT
Grifols sees no impact from Gotham report on China stake sale RE
Grifols CEO says Gotham report is wrong, pledges to improve governance RE
GRIFOLS CEO: IN 2023 WE REACHED ALL THE COMMITMENTS WE MADE TO T… RE
GRIFOLS CEO SAYS THERE IS ALWAYS ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT IN OUR COM… RE
GRIFOLS CEO SAYS GOTHAM ACTS OUT OF SELF INTEREST AND ONLY SEEK… RE
Transcript : Grifols, S.A. - Special Call CI
Caution is the word Our Logo
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading MT
Sector Update: Health Care MT
Grifols Threatens Legal Action Against Gotham City Research Over Report MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Modestly Higher in Wednesday Trading MT
Spain's Grifols to Sue Gotham City Research Over Accounting Allegations MT
Grifols to seek compensation from Gotham at least equivalent to share loss - board member RE
Spain's Grifols say it will sue Gotham City fund over damaging report RE
GRIFOLS : Dragged down by a short seller, but the management is ready to respond Alphavalue
ADRs Slump; Grifols S.A. Declines 21.8% DJ
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon MT
What does the Gotham City report say about Grifols? RE

Company Profile

Grifols, S.A. specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of therapeutic products and medical devices for use in hospitals and medical analysis laboratories. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - products derived from plasma (77.3%): products for use by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; - diagnostic machines and reagents (14.9%): in vitro hemophilic diagnostic equipment, coagulation analyzers, infectious serology reagents, etc. for use primarily by blood banks and transfusion centers; - hospital products (2.4%): non-biological surgical products, radiology and nutritional products, etc. for use by hospital pharmacies; - other (5.4%): primarily intermediate biological products and subcontracted manufacturing services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (5.3%), European Union (11.7%), the United States and Canada (63.6%) and other (19.4%).
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
More about the company

Ratings for Grifols, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
9.904 EUR
Average target price
19.33 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+95.17%
