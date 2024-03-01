Stock GRF GRIFOLS, S.A.
Grifols, S.A.

Equities

GRF

ES0171996087

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 05:12:41 2024-03-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
8.926 EUR +17.70% Intraday chart for Grifols, S.A. -21.86% -41.88%
11:00am GRIFOLS : Market panic following yesterday’s conference call was unwarranted Alphavalue
10:32am Haier Group Completes Due Diligence for Acquisition of Grifols' Stake in Shanghai RAAS MT
Latest news about Grifols, S.A.

GRIFOLS : Market panic following yesterday’s conference call was unwarranted Alphavalue
Haier Group Completes Due Diligence for Acquisition of Grifols' Stake in Shanghai RAAS MT
GRIFOLS : adjusted target price at Invest Securities CF
Grifols says due diligence done, Shanghai RAAS stake sale to go ahead RE
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Decline Late Afternoon MT
Grifols, S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
Grifols, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Grifols Declines After Finance Chief Flags Flat Free Cash Flow for 2024 MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower in Thursday Trading MT
GRIFOLS : Q4 in line; today’s adverse market reaction means a buying opportunity Alphavalue
GRIFOLS SHARES IN AUCTION AFTER FALLING 20.7%… RE
Grifols CEO to become non-executive chairman in 2025 RE
GRIFOLS CEO AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN SAYS HE WILL BECOME NON-EXECU… RE
Transcript : Grifols, S.A., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Grifols' shares tumble as restructuring costs hit annual profit RE
Grifols: net profit of 59 million euros in 2023 CF
Spanish Pharma Group Grifols Forecasts 7% Revenue Growth in FY24 MT
Spain's Grifols posts 59 mln euro profit in 2023, reduces debt ratio RE
Grifols appoints new CEO Nacho Abia to the board RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise Friday, Set to End Week Up 1.5% MT
Global markets live: BAE Systems, HSBC, Nvidia, Tesla, Boeing... Our Logo
Grifols Rejects 'Misleading' Allegations in Gotham City Research's New Short-selling Report MT
Gotham City issues new report on Grifols, maintains questions over accounting practices RE
GRIFOLS SPOKESPERSON DID NOT IMMEDIATELY COMMENT ON NEW GOTHAM… RE
GOTHAM CITY RESEARCH ISSUES NEW REPORT ON GRIFOLS, MAINTAINS QU… RE

Chart Grifols, S.A.
Company Profile

Grifols, S.A. specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of therapeutic products and medical devices for use in hospitals and medical analysis laboratories. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - products derived from plasma (77.3%): products for use by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; - diagnostic machines and reagents (14.9%): in vitro hemophilic diagnostic equipment, coagulation analyzers, infectious serology reagents, etc. for use primarily by blood banks and transfusion centers; - hospital products (2.4%): non-biological surgical products, radiology and nutritional products, etc. for use by hospital pharmacies; - other (5.4%): primarily intermediate biological products and subcontracted manufacturing services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (5.3%), European Union (11.7%), the United States and Canada (63.6%) and other (19.4%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-05-01 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Grifols, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
7.584 EUR
Average target price
19.15 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+152.46%
Sector Biopharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
GRIFOLS, S.A. Stock Grifols, S.A.
-42.06% 4.88B
CSL LIMITED Stock CSL Limited
-1.50% 89.93B
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. Stock Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.
+1.84% 41.24B
BIOGEN INC. Stock Biogen Inc.
-16.18% 31.54B
UCB Stock UCB
+36.25% 21.84B
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Stock Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
-12.47% 17.86B
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. Stock BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
-10.52% 16.28B
INCYTE CORPORATION Stock Incyte Corporation
-7.06% 13.1B
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. Stock Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
-2.10% 12.97B
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. Stock WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
-36.49% 10.16B
Biopharmaceuticals
