Grifols, S.A. specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of therapeutic products and medical devices for use in hospitals and medical analysis laboratories. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - products derived from plasma (77.3%): products for use by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; - diagnostic machines and reagents (14.9%): in vitro hemophilic diagnostic equipment, coagulation analyzers, infectious serology reagents, etc. for use primarily by blood banks and transfusion centers; - hospital products (2.4%): non-biological surgical products, radiology and nutritional products, etc. for use by hospital pharmacies; - other (5.4%): primarily intermediate biological products and subcontracted manufacturing services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (5.3%), European Union (11.7%), the United States and Canada (63.6%) and other (19.4%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals