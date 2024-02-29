Stock GRF GRIFOLS, S.A.
Grifols, S.A.

Equities

GRF

ES0171996087

Pharmaceuticals

Delayed BME
Other stock markets
 10:20:59 2024-02-29 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
9.234 EUR -20.77% Intraday chart for Grifols, S.A. -16.21% -40.25%
04:36pm GRIFOLS : Q4 in line; today’s adverse market reaction means a buying opportunity Alphavalue
02:40pm Grifols CEO to become non-executive chairman in 2025 RE
Latest news about Grifols, S.A.

GRIFOLS : Q4 in line; today’s adverse market reaction means a buying opportunity Alphavalue
Grifols CEO to become non-executive chairman in 2025 RE
Grifols Rejects 'Misleading' Allegations in Gotham City Research's New Short-selling Report MT
Grifols Reports Positive Late-Stage Fibrinogen Trial Results MT
GRIFOLS : Grifols accelerates its governance improvements post the short-seller’s allegations Alphavalue
Chart Grifols, S.A.

Company Profile

Grifols, S.A. specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of therapeutic products and medical devices for use in hospitals and medical analysis laboratories. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - products derived from plasma (77.3%): products for use by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; - diagnostic machines and reagents (14.9%): in vitro hemophilic diagnostic equipment, coagulation analyzers, infectious serology reagents, etc. for use primarily by blood banks and transfusion centers; - hospital products (2.4%): non-biological surgical products, radiology and nutritional products, etc. for use by hospital pharmacies; - other (5.4%): primarily intermediate biological products and subcontracted manufacturing services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (5.3%), European Union (11.7%), the United States and Canada (63.6%) and other (19.4%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Grifols, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
11.66 EUR
Average target price
19.15 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+64.28%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Biopharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
GRIFOLS, S.A. Stock Grifols, S.A.
-40.25% 7.67B
CSL LIMITED Stock CSL Limited
-0.14% 89.57B
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. Stock Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.
+5.39% 42.68B
BIOGEN INC. Stock Biogen Inc.
-15.21% 32.23B
UCB Stock UCB
+34.73% 21.59B
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Stock Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
-13.40% 17.65B
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. Stock BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
-9.66% 16.68B
INCYTE CORPORATION Stock Incyte Corporation
-6.39% 13.47B
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. Stock Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
-2.10% 12.49B
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. Stock WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
-35.68% 9.85B
Biopharmaceuticals
