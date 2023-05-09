Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grifols, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRF   ES0171996087

GRIFOLS, S.A.

(GRF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:54:57 2023-05-09 am EDT
9.781 EUR   +2.66%
02:34aGrifols posts higher Q1 core earnings but swings to net loss due to layoffs
RE
02:30aGrifols S A : delivers strong first quarter financials with 23% revenue growth and an Adjusted EBITDA margin above guidance of 21%
PU
02:30aGrifols S A : May 9 2023Grifols delivers strong first quarter financials with 23% revenue growth and an Adjusted EBITDA margin above guidance of 21%
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grifols S A : First Quarter 2023 Results earnings release – Presentation

05/09/2023 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On the Rebound: Delivering on Our Commitments

Q1 2023 Results

May 9, 2023

Legal Disclaimer

Important Information

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe shares, in accordance with the provisions of the Spanish Securities Market Law (Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, as amended and restated from time to time), Royal Decree 1310/2005, of November 4, and its implementing regulations. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, nor a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, nor a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements about GRIFOLS based on current assumptions and forecast made by GRIFOLS management, including pro forma figures, estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are

generally identified by the words "expected", "potential", "estimates" and similar expressions.

Although Grifols believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in our public reports filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are accessible to the public. The Company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or conform them to future events or developments. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They have not been reviewed by the auditors of Grifols.

NON-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our Grifols Financial Statements.

Q1 2023 Results

- 2 -

Table of Contents

1. Key Priorities

  1. Performance by Business Unit
  2. Group Financial Performance
  3. Final Remarks
  4. Annex

Q1 2023 Results

- 3 -

Key Priorities

Grifols on the Rebound: Meeting and Exceeding Commitments

Key priorities

Actions implemented

Governance

Performance

culture

  • Formalized roles and responsibilities within the Senior Executive Leadership Team (SELT)
  • Implemented new organization model and strengthened leadership
  • New short-term and long-term incentive plans; aligned with shareholders

Enhancing

Transparency and

Communications

  • Meeting and exceeding on our commitments; solid start to the year
  • Total revenue growth of 18.4%cc (23.2% reported)

Operational

financial

performance

  • Adj. EBITDA margin of 21.0% above guidance for 1H'23 (19-20%)
  • Deployed 80%+1 of EUR 400m+ cash cost savings plan. Updated target to EUR 450m+
  • Cost per liter down by >15% since July'22
  • On track to deliver leverage ratio down to 4x by end of 2024

Remaining

consistent to Core

Commercial

Positioning for sustainable growth

portfolio/innovation

• Capitalizing on commercial opportunities driven by SCIG and Alpha-1

Biotest

• Accelerating innovation pipeline and Biotest integration

1

As of April'23

- 4 -

Q1 2023 Results

Values and

Sustainability

Key Priorities

Streamlined C-Suite Level to Maximize Delivery

Board of

Lead Independent Director

Board of Directors

Directors

  • 11 board members
  • Majority of independent directors
  • All committees led and appointed by independent board members
  • Diverse competencies and experience

Roles and

responsibilities

New

organization

Executive Chairman and CEO

Thomas Glanzmann

Chief Corporate Officer (CCO)

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Raimon Grifols Roura

Victor Grifols Deu

Alfredo Arroyo

Formalized roles

  • Thomas Glanzmann appointed as CEO
  • Raimon Grifols Roura appointed as CCO
  • Victor Grifols Deu appointed as COO

Senior Executive Leadership Team (SELT)

Chairperson: Executive Chairman

Responsible for capital allocation, strategy,

communication, Human Resources

policies, overall performance and oversight

of critical projects and priorities

Performance

Operating Team

Corporate Finance Team

culture

Q1 2023 Results

- 5 -

Ensure opportunities and challenges are

addressed effectively

Disclaimer

Grifols SA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 06:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRIFOLS, S.A.
02:34aGrifols posts higher Q1 core earnings but swings to net loss due to layoffs
RE
02:30aGrifols S A : delivers strong first quarter financials with 23% revenue growth and an Adju..
PU
02:30aGrifols S A : May 9 2023Grifols delivers strong first quarter financials with 23% revenue ..
PU
02:30aGrifols S A : First Quarter 2023 Results earnings release – Press Release
PU
02:30aGrifols S A : First Quarter 2023 Results earnings release – Presentation
PU
05/08Grifols Names Executive Chairman Thomas Glanzmann as Chief Executive; Victor Grifols De..
MT
05/08Grifols S A : realigns management structure to accelerate company performance and simplify..
PU
05/08Grifols S A : May 8 2023Grifols realigns management structure to accelerate company perfor..
PU
05/08Grifols Names Executive Chairman as CEO
MT
05/08Grifols realigns management structure to simplify its corporate governance
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRIFOLS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 594 M 7 265 M 7 265 M
Net income 2023 375 M 413 M 413 M
Net Debt 2023 9 362 M 10 315 M 10 315 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 0,30%
Capitalization 5 765 M 6 352 M 6 352 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 26 326
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart GRIFOLS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grifols, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFOLS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,53 €
Average target price 17,45 €
Spread / Average Target 83,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raimon Grifols Roura Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Victor Grifols Deu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alfredo Arroyo Guerra Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Thomas Heinrich Glanzmann Executive Chairman
Xavier Sueiras Gil Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIFOLS, S.A.-11.53%6 352
CSL LIMITED4.69%98 679
BIOGEN INC.13.52%45 503
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.02%42 464
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-20.80%25 541
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-7.30%18 008
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer