Grifols announces signing of private offering of EUR 1 billion senior secured notes due 2030 Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2024 - Grifols ("the Company") (MCE:GRF, MCE:GRF.P, NASDAQ:GRFS), a global healthcare company and leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines, announced today the successful signing subject to customary closing conditions of the private offering of EUR 1 billion of 7.5% senior secured notes due April 2030 ("the Notes"). The full proceeds from this transaction will be used to redeem Grifols' Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2025. The features and terms of these Notes are significantly consistent with the Company's existing senior secured documentation including with respect to collateral and guarantors. This transaction marks a significant financial milestone, underscoring the financial markets' confidence in Grifols' solid business and operational resilience. This proactive financial strategy not only represents a significant step towards addressing the Company's 2025 maturities but also fortifies the Company's long-term financial framework. "We are extremely pleased with the seamless signing of this transaction, which reflects the strength of our business and the confidence the debt market has in our financial health. This placement not only enhances our capital structure but also reinforces our ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in the healthcare industry." said Thomas Glanzmann, Executive Chairman of Grifols. The Notes will not be registered under the SecuritiesActof 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Advisors Grifols has been advised by Osborne Clarke and Proskauer Rose LLP. Deutsche Bank has acted as placement agent to the Company. Further Strategic Developments: At the same time, Grifols is progressing towards the finalization of divesting a 20% stake in Shanghai RAAS to the Haier Group for USD 1.8 billion. This strategic partnership is on track for completion in the first half of 2024. The proceeds from this divestiture will be applied towards reducing Grifols' secured debt obligations due in 2025, further enhancing its financial stability. INVESTORS: Grifols Investors Relations & Sustainability inversores@grifols.com -investors@grifols.comsostenibilidad@grifols.com - sustainability@grifols.comTel. +34 93 571 02 21 Page 1 of 3

MEDIA CONTACTS: Grifols Press Office media@grifols.com/ Tel. +34 93 571 00 02 Spain Duomo Comunicación Tel.: +34 91 311 92 89 - +34 91 311 92 90 Raquel Lumbreras (M. +34 659 572 185) Raquel_lumbreras@duomocomunicacion.com Borja Gómez (M. +34 650 402 225) Borja_gomez@duomocomunicacion.com About Grifols Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. A leader in essential plasma-derived medicines and transfusion medicine, the company develops, produces, and provides innovative healthcare services and solutions in more than 110 countries. Patient needs and Grifols' ever-growing knowledge of many chronic, rare and prevalent conditions, at times life-threatening, drive the company's innovation in both plasma and other biopharmaceuticals to enhance quality of life. Grifols is focused on treating conditions across a broad range of therapeutic areas: immunology, hepatology and intensive care, pulmonology, hematology, neurology, and infectious diseases. A pioneer in the plasma industry, Grifols continues to grow its network of donation centers, the world's largest with over 390 across North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and China. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion, in addition to clinical diagnostic technologies. It provides high-quality biological supplies for life-science research, clinical trials, and for manufacturing pharmaceutical and diagnostic products. The company also supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care. Grifols, with more than 23,000 employees in more than 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety, and ethical leadership. In 2023, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 9.6 billion. The company also generated 193,000 jobs, including indirect and induced. The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS). For more information about Grifols, please visit www.grifols.com LEGAL DISCLAIMER The facts and figures contained in this report that do not refer to historical data are "future projections and assumptions". Words and expressions such as "believe", "hope", "anticipate", "predict", "expect", "intend", "should", "will seek to achieve", "it is estimated", "future" and similar expressions, in so far as they relate to the Grifols group, are used to identify future projections and assumptions. These expressions reflect the assumptions, hypotheses, expectations and predictions of the management team at the time of writing this report, and these are subject to a number of factors that mean that the actual results may be materially different. The future results of the Grifols group could be affected by events relating to its own activities, such as a shortage of supplies of raw materials for the manufacture of its products, the appearance of competitor products on the market, or changes to the regulatory framework of the markets in which it operates, among others. At the date of compiling this report, the Grifols group has adopted the necessary measures to mitigate the potential impact of these events. Grifols, S.A. does not accept any obligation to publicly report, revise or update future projections or assumptions to adapt them to events or circumstances subsequent to the date of writing this report, except where expressly required by the applicable legislation. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to buy or subscribe shares in accordance with the provisions of the following Spanish legislation: Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving recast text of Securities Market Law; Royal Decree Law 5/2005, of 11 March and/or Royal Decree 1310/2005, Page 2 of 3