Grifols S A : announces the commencement of an Asset sale Offer
12/13/2021 | 06:16am EST
Grifols Announces the commencement of an Asset Sale Offer to Purchase Up to the equivalent in Euros of U.S.$110,317,362.13 principal amount of its outstanding €905,000,000 1.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and €770,000,000 2.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2027
Barcelona, December 2, 2021. Grifols, S.A. ("Grifols" or the "Company") today announced that it is commencing a cash tender offer (the "Asset Sale Offer") to purchase up to the equivalent in Euros at the Expiration Time of U.S.$110,317,362.13 principal amount (the "Offer Amount") of its outstanding €905,000,000 1.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (ISIN Nos. XS2076836639 (144A) and XS2076836555 (Reg. S)) and its €770,000,000 2.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (ISIN Nos. XS2077647365 (144A) and XS2077646391 (Reg. S)) (for the purposes of the Asset Sale Offer treated as a single series) (jointly the "Notes"), at a purchase price of 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the purchase date.
The Asset Sale Offer is being made pursuant to the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture") as a result of the Company's sale of a minority stake in its subsidiaries Biomat USA, Inc. and Biomat Newco Corp. through the sale of newly issued non-voting stock with certain preferential rights (the "Biomat Transactions"). Pursuant to the provisions of the Indenture, the Company shall use the net proceeds of the Biomat Transactions to repay certain amounts of its outstanding secured credit facilities and conduct the Asset Sale Offer.
The Asset Sale Offer will expire at 4:00 p.m., London time, on January 4, 2022 (the "Expiration Time"). If the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Asset Sale Offer exceeds the Offer Amount, only the Offer Amount will be accepted for purchase, and the Notes will be purchased on a pro rata basis (with such adjustments as may be needed so that only Notes in minimum denominations of €100,000 and integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof will be so purchased). Tenders of the Notes must be made on or prior to the Expiration Time and may be validly withdrawn at any time on or prior to the Expiration Time.
In the event that the aggregate principal amount of tendered and accepted Notes is less than the Offer Amount, any remaining net proceeds from the Biomat Transactions is expected to be used by the Company to prepay other outstanding secured debt.
The Asset Sale Offer is being made pursuant to an Asset Sale Offer Memorandum, dated December 2, 2021, and related documents (collectively, the "Offer Documents"), which set forth the complete terms and conditions of the Asset Sale Offer. The Asset Sale Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms set forth in the Offer Documents, and the information in this announcement is qualified by reference to those documents. Copies of the Asset Sale Offer Memorandum can be obtained from the Tender and Information Agent, Lucid Issuer Services Limited Tel: +44 (0)207 704 0880, Email: grifols@lucid-is.com, Attention: David Shilson / Illia Vyshenskyi.
# # #
This announcement does not constitute a solicitation of tenders. The Asset Sale Offer will be made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the applicable Asset Sale Offer Memorandum.
Page 1 of 3
This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe shares, in accordance with the provisions of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, the Spanish Securities Market Law approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23 (both as amended and restated from time to time), and their implementing regulations. In addition, the securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies - develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.
Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.
With close to 24,000 employees in 30 countries, Grifols is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership. In 2020, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The Company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced jobs.
The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).
For more information about Grifols, please visit www.grifols.com.
Page 2 of 3
Legal Disclaimer
The facts and figures contained in this report that do not refer to historical data are "future projections and assumptions". Words and expressions such as "believe", "hope", "anticipate", "predict", "expect", "intend", "should", "will seek to achieve", "it is estimated", "future" and similar expressions, in so far as they relate to the Grifols group, are used to identify future projections and assumptions. These expressions reflect the assumptions, hypotheses, expectations and predictions of the management team at the time of writing this report, and these are subject to a number of factors that mean that the actual results may be materially different. The future results of the Grifols group could be affected by events relating to its own activities, such as a shortage of supplies of raw materials for the manufacture of its products, the appearance of competitor products on the market, or changes to the regulatory framework of the markets in which it operates, among others. At the date of compiling this report, the Grifols group has adopted the necessary measures to mitigate the potential impact of these events. Grifols, S.A. does not accept any obligation to publicly report, revise or update future projections or assumptions to adapt them to events or circumstances subsequent to the date of writing this report, except where expressly required by the applicable legislation. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to buy or subscribe shares in accordance with the provisions of the following Spanish legislation: Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving recast text of Securities Market Law; Royal Decree Law 5/2005, of 11 March and/or Royal Decree 1310/2005, of 4 November, and any regulations developing this legislation. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, or a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, or a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction. The information included in this document has not been verified nor reviewed by the external auditors of the Grifols group.