Grifols S A : announces the commencement of an Asset sale Offer

Grifols Announces the commencement of an Asset Sale Offer to Purchase Up to the equivalent in Euros of U.S.$110,317,362.13 principal amount of its outstanding €905,000,000 1.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and €770,000,000 2.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2027

Barcelona, December 2, 2021. Grifols, S.A. ("Grifols" or the "Company") today announced that it is commencing a cash tender offer (the "Asset Sale Offer") to purchase up to the equivalent in Euros at the Expiration Time of U.S.$110,317,362.13 principal amount (the "Offer Amount") of its outstanding €905,000,000 1.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (ISIN Nos. XS2076836639 (144A) and XS2076836555 (Reg. S)) and its €770,000,000 2.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (ISIN Nos. XS2077647365 (144A) and XS2077646391 (Reg. S)) (for the purposes of the Asset Sale Offer treated as a single series) (jointly the "Notes"), at a purchase price of 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the purchase date.

The Asset Sale Offer is being made pursuant to the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture") as a result of the Company's sale of a minority stake in its subsidiaries Biomat USA, Inc. and Biomat Newco Corp. through the sale of newly issued non-voting stock with certain preferential rights (the "Biomat Transactions"). Pursuant to the provisions of the Indenture, the Company shall use the net proceeds of the Biomat Transactions to repay certain amounts of its outstanding secured credit facilities and conduct the Asset Sale Offer.

The Asset Sale Offer will expire at 4:00 p.m., London time, on January 4, 2022 (the "Expiration Time"). If the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Asset Sale Offer exceeds the Offer Amount, only the Offer Amount will be accepted for purchase, and the Notes will be purchased on a pro rata basis (with such adjustments as may be needed so that only Notes in minimum denominations of €100,000 and integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof will be so purchased). Tenders of the Notes must be made on or prior to the Expiration Time and may be validly withdrawn at any time on or prior to the Expiration Time.

In the event that the aggregate principal amount of tendered and accepted Notes is less than the Offer Amount, any remaining net proceeds from the Biomat Transactions is expected to be used by the Company to prepay other outstanding secured debt.

The Asset Sale Offer is being made pursuant to an Asset Sale Offer Memorandum, dated December 2, 2021, and related documents (collectively, the "Offer Documents"), which set forth the complete terms and conditions of the Asset Sale Offer. The Asset Sale Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms set forth in the Offer Documents, and the information in this announcement is qualified by reference to those documents. Copies of the Asset Sale Offer Memorandum can be obtained from the Tender and Information Agent, Lucid Issuer Services Limited Tel: +44 (0)207 704 0880, Email: grifols@lucid-is.com, Attention: David Shilson / Illia Vyshenskyi.

This announcement does not constitute a solicitation of tenders. The Asset Sale Offer will be made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the applicable Asset Sale Offer Memorandum.

