Grifols S A : April 7, 2021Grifols advances in the execution of its expansion plan with the acquisition of 7 plasma centers in the U.S.

Grifols advances in the execution of its expansion plan with the acquisition of 7 plasma centers in the U.S. The seven plasma centers acquired from Kedrion obtain roughly 240,000 liters of plasma per year. The USD 55 million transaction will be financed with

Grifols' own resources.

Grifols' own resources. Grifols' acquisitions of plasma centers in 2021 provide the company with immediate access to approximately 1.4 million liters per year and move forward with the execution of its plasma expansion plan.

This transaction is aligned with the plasma-supply expansion and diversification strategy of the company, an industry leader with the world's largest network of plasma centers: 351 centers in the U.S. and Europe.

plasma-supply expansion and diversification strategy of the company, an industry leader with the world's largest network of plasma centers: 351 centers in the U.S. and Europe. The company remains firmly committed to further increasing its plasma supply to meet current and expected strong increases in demand for plasma- based therapies. Barcelona, April 7, 2021.- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P; NASDAQ: GRFS), a global leader in the development of plasma-derived medicines with a track record of more than 100 years dedicated to enhancing people's health and well-being, closed the acquisition of seven U.S. plasma donation centers from Kedrion for USD 55.2 million. The operation received regulatory clearances and will be financed with Grifols' own resources, without issuing debt. Grifols will gain immediate access to the plasma obtained in these centers, which obtain approximately 240,000 liters per year. The seven newly acquired centers are authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European healthcare authorities. This acquisition reflects Grifols' commitment to enlarge its plasma supply through organic and inorganic growth. Since January 2021, Grifols' efforts to accelerate the execution of its strategic expansion plan have enabled it to instantly leverage approximately 1.4 million more liters of plasma yearly. At the same time, the company continues its efforts to open new centers. In this regard, in March 2021, Grifols acquired 25 plasma centers from BPL Inc., which obtain approximately 1 million liters of plasma per year. Page 1 of 3

As part of its organic efforts, the company plans on opening between 15 and 20 new plasma centers in 2021. Additionally, Grifols will open several plasma centers in Egypt during the year1, following the strategic alliance signed with the Egyptian government in November 2020. This most recent acquisition advances Grifols' strategy to reinforce and diversify its access to plasma. An industry leader, the company boasts a robust network of 351 plasma centers, with 296 in the United States and 55 in Europe across Germany, Austria and, recently Hungary. The transaction reinforces the company's efforts to strengthen its plasma center network, which represents a significant competitive advantage. Grifols remains committed to increasing the availability of its life-enhancingplasma-derived products for patients who need them and doing its utmost to respond to expected strong demand. Grifols retained the legal services of Osborne Clarke S.L.P. for this transaction. Investor contact: Investor Relations inversores@grifols.com - investors@grifols.comPhone number: +34 93 571 02 21 Media contacts: Spain: International: Raquel Lumbreras Brad Pick Raquel_lumbreras@duomocomunicacion.com Brad.pick@grifols.com Borja Gómez Grifols Corporate Communications Borja_gomez@duomocomunicacion.com Duomo Comunicación - Grifols PR office Tel. +34 91 311 92 89 - 91 311 92 90 About Grifols Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies - develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries. Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life- threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In Page 2 of 3

addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care. Grifols, with close to 24,000 employees in 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership. In 2020, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced. The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS). For more information, please visit www.grifols.com LEGAL DISCLAIMER The facts and figures contained in this report that do not refer to historical data are "future projections and assumptions". Words and expressions such as "believe", "hope", "anticipate", "predict", "expect", "intend", "should", "will seek to achieve", "it is estimated", "future" and similar expressions, in so far as they relate to the Grifols group, are used to identify future projections and assumptions. These expressions reflect the assumptions, hypotheses, expectations and predictions of the management team at the time of writing this report, and these are subject to a number of factors that mean that the actual results may be materially different. The future results of the Grifols group could be affected by events relating to its own activities, such as a shortage of supplies of raw materials for the manufacture of its products, the appearance of competitor products on the market, or changes to the regulatory framework of the markets in which it operates, among others. At the date of compiling this report, the Grifols group has adopted the necessary measures to mitigate the potential impact of these events. Grifols, S.A. does not accept any obligation to publicly report, revise or update future projections or assumptions to adapt them to events or circumstances subsequent to the date of writing this report, except where expressly required by the applicable legislation. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to buy or subscribe shares in accordance with the provisions of the following Spanish legislation: Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving recast text of Securities Market Law; Royal Decree Law 5/2005, of 11 March and/or Royal Decree 1310/2005, of 4 November, and any regulations developing this legislation. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, or a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, or a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction. The information included in this document has not been verified nor reviewed by the external auditors of the Grifols group. Page 3 of 3