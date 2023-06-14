Advanced search
    GRF   ES0171996087

GRIFOLS, S.A.

(GRF)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:45:57 2023-06-14 am EDT
11.98 EUR   +8.25%
06:30aGrifols Shares Rise on Potential Sale of Shanghai RAAS Stock for $1.5 Billion
DJ
05:19aGrifols Expects to Receive $1.5 Billion from Planned Sale of Shanghai RAAS Shares
MT
04:52aGrifols shares soar on possible sale of $1.5 bln stake in Shanghai RAAS
RE
Grifols Shares Rise on Potential Sale of Shanghai RAAS Stock for $1.5 Billion

06/14/2023 | 06:30am EDT
By David Sachs


Shares in Grifols rose Wednesday after it said it is planning to reduce its shareholding in Shanghai RAAS Blood Products and that it expects to receive $1.5 billion from the move.

At 1010 GMT, shares in Grifols were up 8% to EUR11.96.

The Spanish pharmaceutical company said it has notified the Chinese pharmaceutical firm and that the matter is still in planning stages.

Grifols, which currently is the largest shareholder in Shanghai RAAS, said it will remain a significant shareholder in the Chinese company.


Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 0629ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRIFOLS, S.A. 8.77% 12.045 Delayed Quote.2.74%
SHANGHAI RAAS BLOOD PRODUCTS CO., LTD. -0.57% 7 End-of-day quote.10.41%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 586 M 7 114 M 7 114 M
Net income 2023 257 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2023 9 496 M 10 256 M 10 256 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,8x
Yield 2023 0,46%
Capitalization 6 716 M 7 254 M 7 254 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
EV / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart GRIFOLS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grifols, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFOLS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 11,07 €
Average target price 17,54 €
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Heinrich Glanzmann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfredo Arroyo Guerra Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Xavier Sueiras Gil Chief Information Technology Officer
Marilyn Rosa-Bray Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Global Plasma Quality
Albert Grifols Coma-Cros Chief Scientific Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIFOLS, S.A.2.74%7 254
CSL LIMITED7.21%100 930
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.26%44 141
BIOGEN INC.10.00%44 089
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-25.15%24 195
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-8.45%17 785
