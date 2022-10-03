Advanced search
    GRF   ES0171996087

GRIFOLS, S.A.

(GRF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:28 2022-10-03 pm EDT
9.178 EUR   +3.33%
02:05pGrifols appoints executive chairman as seeks to speed recovery
RE
12:21pVictor Grifols Roura decides to retire as Chairperson; Grifols appoints private equity veteran Steven F. Mayer as Executive Chairperson
AQ
09/30European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
Grifols appoints executive chairman as seeks to speed recovery

10/03/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Grifols's President Victor Grifols Roura attends the 2018 shareholders meeting in their headquarters in Sant Cugat del Valles

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Grifols appointed an executive chairman on Monday, as the Spanish pharmaceutical company strives to recover from a pandemic-related hit and a 49% drop in its shares so far this year.

Steven F. Mayer, an independent board member since 2011 and a former senior managing director of Cerberus Global Private Equity, will become executive chairman, effective immediately.

The company's outgoing non-executive chairman, Victor Grifols Roura, who was chief executive from 1987 to 2016, has been named honorary chairman.

The appointment shows the company's commitment to accelerating its strategic plan, reducing its debt and improving its cash flow, it said in a statement.

Grifols, which uses blood plasma to make medicines, will maintain its structure of two chief executives.

The Barcelona-based company said in September its second-half revenue was likely to rise by a double-digit percentage from a year earlier as its plasma collection had recovered to above 2019 levels, before the pandemic.

It said in June it had no current plans for a capital increase.

Grifols' first-half net profit fell 46% year-on-year to 143.6 million euros ($141 million) due to the higher financial impact of asset acquisitions, even though revenues and plasma collection rose.

Plasma shortages dented Grifols' results in 2020 and 2021 as blood collection collapsed around the world during the pandemic. Its 2021 net profit fell 70% to 183 million euros.

($1 = 1.0200 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Mark Potter)


Analyst Recommendations on GRIFOLS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 5 783 M 5 671 M 5 671 M
Net income 2022 345 M 338 M 338 M
Net Debt 2022 8 749 M 8 579 M 8 579 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 5 406 M 5 318 M 5 301 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 27 584
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart GRIFOLS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grifols, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRIFOLS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 8,88 €
Average target price 21,71 €
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raimon Grifols Roura Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor Grifols Deu Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alfredo Arroyo Guerra Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Víctor Grifols Roura Non-Executive Chairman
Xavier Sueiras Gil Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIFOLS, S.A.-47.37%5 301
CSL LIMITED-1.96%88 546
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-10.63%39 998
BIOGEN INC.11.29%38 745
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-48.78%25 758
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-30.63%19 438