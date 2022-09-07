Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grifols, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRF   ES0171996087

GRIFOLS, S.A.

(GRF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:04 2022-09-07 pm EDT
11.52 EUR   +0.59%
12:42pGrifols Signs Agreement With Canadian Blood Services to Enhance Self-Sufficiency in Immunoglobulins
MT
12:37pGrifols in 15-year deal with Canada for plasma-based medicines
RE
12:00pGRIFOLS S A : September 7 2022Grifols enters into agreement with Canadian Blood Services to accelerate self-sufficiency in immunoglobulins for Canada
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grifols in 15-year deal with Canada for plasma-based medicines

09/07/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols has struck a 15-year renewable collaboration agreement with Canada's national blood authority to increase the supply of immunoglobulins (Ig) in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Grifols, which uses blood plasma to make medicines, will work with Canadian Blood Services (CBS) to also source the plasma in Canada.

As a result, volumes of Ig plasma-protein therapies used to treat a wide range of immunodeficiencies and other medical conditions, should reach 2.4 million grams by 2026, accounting for about a fourth of the country's needs.

The project entails setting up a plasma collection network in Canada, with Ig to be manufactured in North Carolina and then at Grifols' newly-built Montreal plant that is expected to start operations in 2024 and be fully operational in 2026.

By then, Grifols should become the only large-scale commercial manufacturer of plasma products in Canada.

Canada has a high Ig usage rate and imports as much as 85% of its Ig, with demand growing by 5-8% annually.

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GRIFOLS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 5 772 M 5 744 M 5 744 M
Net income 2022 324 M 322 M 322 M
Net Debt 2022 8 637 M 8 595 M 8 595 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 6 783 M 6 719 M 6 749 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 27 584
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart GRIFOLS, S.A.
Grifols, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRIFOLS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 11,45 €
Average target price 21,87 €
Spread / Average Target 91,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raimon Grifols Roura Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor Grifols Deu Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alfredo Arroyo Guerra Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Víctor Grifols Roura Non-Executive Chairman
Xavier Sueiras Gil Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIFOLS, S.A.-32.15%6 719
CSL LIMITED1.13%95 619
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.63%42 078
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-30.74%34 822
BIOGEN INC.-18.85%28 252
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-26.76%20 996