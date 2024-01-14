BARCELONA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Spanish pharma company Grifols said on Sunday evening Chinese home appliance maker Haier Group still plans to close the acquisition of a 20% stake in Shanghai RAAS as announced in late December.

Grifols quoted Haier Group's chairwoman saying: "We continue to work to close the deal as originally planned," in a filing to the Spanish stock market regulator.

Speculation on the deal arose earlier this week after Grifols shared plummeted following a report from short-seller Gotham City questioning the Spanish company's accounting. (Reporting by Graham Keeley, editing by Inti Landauro, Editing by William Maclean)