MADRID, July 8 (Reuters) - The Grifols family and Canadian fund Brookfield have agreed to launch a joint takeover bid for Spanish drugmaker Grifols with the intent to delist it, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Grifols said its board held an extraordinary meeting over the weekend to study a preliminary offer presented by Brookfield and the founding family, which has a nearly 30% stake.

They asked the board for access to certain company information for due diligence before potentially buying all of Grifols' shares, it said.

The company said it did not know if a transaction will take place and the terms in which it could be carried out.

Shares in Grifols were suspended from trading on the blue-chip index by regulator CNMV shortly before the market opened. Traders had expected the shares to rise between 8% and 10%.

The founding family's aim was to gain access to the company's books to make a final offer in the coming weeks, business newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Sunday, adding that Lazard was the sole financial advisor to both parties.

The deal could be worth around 5.5 billion euros ($5.96 billion), according to the report.

Brookfield's European office in London was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

Grifols' main shareholders - after the descendants of three brothers who took the company from a small family-owned lab in Barcelona to a global player in the plasma derivatives business - include the funds Capital, BlackRock, Europacific and Rokos Global.

Since early January, short-seller fund Gotham City Research has released several reports accusing Grifols of overstating earnings and understating debt. Its market value has shed several billion euros since then.

Following the reports, Grifols announced governance changes and revised its reported leverage higher after market supervisor CNMV required that it change its calculations.

Last week, Grifols appointed Rahul Srinivasan as chief financial officer in a management reshuffle and Scranton Enterprises, an entity tied to the Grifols family, reached an agreement with a private investor to refinance 377 million euros of debt in one of its units.

