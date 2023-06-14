Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grifols, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRF   ES0171996087

GRIFOLS, S.A.

(GRF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:15:23 2023-06-14 am EDT
11.80 EUR   +6.62%
04:52aGrifols shares soar on possible sale of $1.5 bln stake in Shanghai RAAS
RE
04:32aEuropean shares rise on hopes of Fed pause; Entain plunges
RE
03:39aGrifols announces a potential transaction in China involving Shanghai RAAS
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Grifols shares soar on possible sale of $1.5 bln stake in Shanghai RAAS

06/14/2023 | 04:52am EDT
(Adds analyst comment in paragraph 6, details on Grifols debt and recent strategy in paragraph 7,8, SR shareholder structure in 9)

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish pharmaceutical Grifols soared on Wednesday morning after it disclosed a plan to reduce its stake in Shanghai RAAS in a deal that would bring in $1.5 billion.

Shares in Grifols, which produces drugs made out of blood plasma, were up 8.0% in morning trade after the company announced it was planning to change the shareholding structure in the Chinese company, of which it owns 26.20%.

Grifols would receive $1.5 billion if the deal goes ahead, the Spanish company said, without disclosing a buyer.

Grifols added it would keep a 'significant stake' in Shanghai RAAS, whose market value is 47.34 billion Chinese yuan ($6.61 billion).

China is Grifols' third-biggest market by revenue.

Brokerage CM Capital Markets said that if confirmed the sale would allow Grifols to reduce its debt and would boost its shares.

Grifols' net financial debt

stood at 9.3 billion euros in the first quarter of the year, slightly above the 2022 levels and equivalent to seven times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA). The company's target is to lower the debt to a ratio of four-to-one by 2024.

The company was hit at the start of the pandemic as plasma collection was restricted, sending its share price down by two-thirds from its early 2020 levels.

Since then it has sought to reassure investors with

cost-cutting measures

and a

leadership change

.

Grifols is the main shareholder in Shanghai RAAS, followed by RAAS China with a 4.65% stake, China Cinda Asset Management with a 4.14% stake and Hwabao Trust with a 3.98% holding, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 7.1615 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Emma Pinedo, additional reporting by Tomás Cobos, editing by Inti Landauro)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. 0.00% 0.87 Delayed Quote.-19.44%
GRIFOLS, S.A. 6.69% 11.81 Delayed Quote.2.74%
SHANGHAI RAAS BLOOD PRODUCTS CO., LTD. -0.57% 7 End-of-day quote.10.41%
TOPIX INDEX 1.31% 2294.53 Delayed Quote.19.72%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 7.16987 Delayed Quote.3.60%
Analyst Recommendations on GRIFOLS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 6 586 M 7 114 M 7 114 M
Net income 2023 257 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2023 9 496 M 10 256 M 10 256 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,8x
Yield 2023 0,46%
Capitalization 6 716 M 7 254 M 7 254 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
EV / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart GRIFOLS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grifols, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFOLS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 11,07 €
Average target price 17,54 €
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Heinrich Glanzmann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfredo Arroyo Guerra Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Xavier Sueiras Gil Chief Information Technology Officer
Marilyn Rosa-Bray Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Global Plasma Quality
Albert Grifols Coma-Cros Chief Scientific Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIFOLS, S.A.2.74%7 254
CSL LIMITED7.21%100 930
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.26%44 141
BIOGEN INC.10.00%44 089
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-25.15%24 195
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-8.45%17 785
