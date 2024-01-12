Official GRIFOLS, S.A. press release

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Grifols, S.A. (“Grifols” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRFS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 8, 2024, after the market closed, Gotham City Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Grifols manipulated its debt and EBITDA figures to artificially lower its reported leverage.

On this news, Grifols’ stock price fell $2.43, or 21.8%, to close at $8.70 per share on January 9, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Grifols securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240112514244/en/