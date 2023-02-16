Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grifols, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRF   ES0171996087

GRIFOLS, S.A.

(GRF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:06:30 2023-02-16 am EST
14.66 EUR   +7.91%
05:36aShares at Spain's Grifols rise on cost-cutting plan
RE
12:20aGrifols Seeks EUR400 Million Annual Savings from Operational Improvement Plan
MT
02/15Grifols to lay off 8.5% of workforce under $427 million savings plan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shares at Spain's Grifols rise on cost-cutting plan

02/16/2023 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Grifols's medicines are displayed at their headquarters in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona

(Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical firm Grifols shares climbed 8% on Thursday, a day after the company announced plans to lay off around 2,300 employees, or 8.5% of its global workforce, to save 400 million euros ($427.72 million) annually.

Grifols, which uses blood plasma to make medicines, has struggled to recover from the impact of the pandemic when many countries halted blood collection.

"The company has been forced to make adjustments in its structure, mainly to save costs after a rather complicated and tough last few years", IG analyst Diego Morin told Reuters.

Grifols led the Spanish blue-chip index Ibex-35, with its gains of 8% to 14.66 euros.

Including Thursday's gains so far, the share is up around 36% this year, recovering from losing almost 55% of its value in 2021 and 2022, Refinitiv data shows.

Grifols reported a 30% drop in nine-month net profit following asset acquisitions, even though revenues and plasma collection rose.

Morin said the company had improved, but high leverage was an issue.

"Debt reduction continues to be one of the group's main objectives for the year 2024," he said.

Grifols expects to reduce its net debt to 7.9 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by the end of the year.

In September, its net debt was 9.4 billion euros in September, or 8.6 times its EBITDA, down from 9 times EBITDA at the end of June.

Grifols will report its 2022 results on Feb. 28.

($1 = 0.9352 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi; Editing by Emma Pinedo and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRIFOLS, S.A. 7.77% 14.63 Delayed Quote.26.14%
IBEX 35 0.63% 9351.9 Delayed Quote.12.95%
All news about GRIFOLS, S.A.
05:36aShares at Spain's Grifols rise on cost-cutting plan
RE
12:20aGrifols Seeks EUR400 Million Annual Savings from Operational Improvement Plan
MT
02/15Grifols to lay off 8.5% of workforce under $427 million savings plan
RE
02/15Grifols announces comprehensive operational improvement plan including EUR 400 million ..
AQ
02/07Oil Stocks Help Lead European Equities Modestly Higher Tuesday
MT
02/06Tech, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
02/03European Equities Move Modestly Higher Friday, But Poised to End Week Lower
MT
01/31Grifols S A : January 31 2023Grifols included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the t..
PU
01/25Biopharma, Tech Stocks Lead European Equities Slightly Lower
MT
01/11Grifols S A : achieves positive topline results from phase 3b study of its fibrin sealant ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRIFOLS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 910 M 6 307 M 6 307 M
Net income 2022 272 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2022 9 439 M 10 072 M 10 072 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,3x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 8 068 M 8 609 M 8 609 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 27 584
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart GRIFOLS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grifols, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIFOLS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 13,59 €
Average target price 18,02 €
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raimon Grifols Roura Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor Grifols Deu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alfredo Arroyo Guerra Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steven F. Mayer Executive Chairman
Xavier Sueiras Gil Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIFOLS, S.A.26.14%8 609
CSL LIMITED5.96%101 207
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.29%43 890
BIOGEN INC.0.74%40 174
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.1.00%32 568
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.4.69%21 474