MADRID (Reuters) - Hedge fund Gotham City Research on Tuesday said the debt ratios of Spanish drug company Grifols are actually much higher than officially reported, thus making its shares "uninvestable".

Gotham City said Grifols "manipulates" its reported debt and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization artificially reducing its leverage ratio through "deceptive and incorrect" treatment of financial statements.

The hedge fund said it believes the leverage ratio is close to 10 to 13 times EBITDA, rather than the 6 times officially reported by the company.

A Grifols spokesperson when contacted by Reuters had no immediate official response to the allegations.

