The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Grifols, S.A. (“Grifols” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRFS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 8, 2024, after the market closed, Gotham City Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Grifols manipulated its debt and EBITDA figures to artificially lower its reported leverage.

On this news, Grifols’ stock price fell $2.43, or 21.8%, to close at $8.70 per share on January 9, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

