Grigeo : AB Grigeo Klaipėda turns the lessons learned into changes - presents an improvement plan

26 November, 2020

More than 10 months have passed since the story of AB Grigeo Klaipėda that shook Lithuania. After assuming the responsibility and determined to compensate the damage that was caused, the company hopes that the real culprits in this story will be identified. Over this entire period, the company has made great efforts to prove that similar incidents will not repeat in the future, and that the company could continue its operations without interruption, thus saving almost 200 jobs.

Tomas Eikinas, General Manager of AB Grigeo Klaipėda, states that the company is optimistic and has started to implement a plan of real changes, the positive results of which will be felt by the residents of Klaipėda. To this end, the company has developed a vision for improvement that covers key areas of operation.

'We turn the new page in the company's history without forgetting the mistakes of the past. We have carefully analysed our performance in order to find out where irresponsible decisions have been made, what our weaknesses have been, and what needs to be fixed. We have no doubt that through changes, we will return not only better, but also stronger, which will be an incentive for other companies of the industry to do more. We are strengthening the team and we are glad that a sustainability manager, who will help us achieve the set goals with his competence and experience, has joined us', says T. Eikinas about the importance of changes.

At the beginning of this year, AB Grigeo Klaipėda not only initiated an investigation conducted by environmental experts in order to determine the possible damage to nature, but also immediately commenced internal inspections. The company carried out an audit covering key business processes, which helped to identify its weaknesses. At the same time, recommendations from competent experts on how to address these problems were provided. Determined to become a more environmentally sustainable company that does not repeat its mistakes, AB Grigeo Klaipėda, after becoming stronger, is developing a sustainability strategy and will ensure its immediate implementation.

In parallel to these works, the company began solving issues of odours and loads of the wastewater treatment plant of AB Klaipėdos Vanduo. The company has not only started to implement advanced technological solutions, but is also determined to implement a construction technical project, on the basis of which a partial wastewater treatment would commence at Dumpiai. This project would not only allow AB Klaipėdos Vanduo to stabilize the loads of the wastewater treatment plant, but would also help to solve the issue of odours caused by attempts to make wastewater less polluting during the plant's production process.

