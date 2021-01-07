Grigeo : After the audit, AB Grigeo Klaipėda received an important recognition - an important certificate is returned to the company

23 December, 2020

The global quality assurance and risk management organization DNV GL, after an additional audit at AB Grigeo Klaipėda, has decided to return to the company the certification certifying the compliance with the environmental standards. Tomas Eikinas, the general manager of the company, states that the recovery of this certificate is crucial for the company not only to achieve the set goals, but also to regain the trust of the public and its customers.

The ISO 14001 certificate issued to AB Grigeo Klaipėda was suspended on the 17th of January. Immediately afterwards, the management of the company made important changes not only in the fields of sustainability and the environment, but also in the carrying out of its operations in general. The positive changes were also recognized by the specialists of the world's leading certification company, who conducted an audit in October and after a thorough inspection decided to renew the validity of the suspended certificate.

'The recovery of this certificate is another proof that we have learned from the mistakes of the past and are striving for changes that would bring positive results not only to the company, but also to the residents of Klaipėda. The company's renewal plan, which includes the recovery of the ISO 14001 certificate and compliance with its requirements, as well as other important aspects, such as the implementation of the company's sustainability strategy or the launched wastewater network renewal project, was prepared precisely for that' says T. Eikinas about the changes.

AB Grigeo Klaipėda commenced the construction of new wastewater networks on the 23rd of November. At present, the works of the Phase I provided for in the agreement - construction of the wastewater transportation route from the boundary of the territory of Klaipėdos Vanduo to the boundary of the territory of Dumpiai - have been completed. Following the successful completion of Phase I, the works planned for Phase II on the land plot controlled by the company in Dumpiai, unrelated to the existing treatment facilities, were commenced earlier than planned. The commencement of the last phase works is planned on February of next year, and the launch of the facilities will take place only after the operation will be legalized.

The implementation of this project is also very important to ensure the quality of life of the residents of Klaipėda. As the problem of odours released by the factory is largely related to the limited technical capabilities of Klaipėdos Vanduo treatment facilities, pre-treatment of wastewater in Dumpiai will also help to substantially address the problem of discomfort caused to the residents by unpleasant odours.

On the 28th of October, an audit was carried out by DNV GL, which established that AB Grigeo Klaipėda currently has a valid IPPC permit and a valid agreement with Klaipėdos Vanduo for the treatment of industrial wastewater, and therefore complies with legal requirements. The audit also assessed the effectiveness of the managerial analysis and internal audit processes, updates to the management system, control over the use of certification marks and certification references, and the objectives set by the company.