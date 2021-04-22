Log in
    GRG1L   LT0000102030

GRIGEO AB

(GRG1L)
Grigeo : Notification on transactions concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB

04/22/2021 | 06:32am EDT
Published: 2021-04-22 12:26:27 CEST
Grigeo
Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies Notification on transactions concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB

Grigeo AB has received notification on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB (see attachment).

Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
+370 5 243 5801

Attachment


Attachments:
Notification on manager transactions 2021-04-16.pdf
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news

Disclaimer

Grigeo AB published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 10:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 130 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2020 13,2 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net cash 2020 6,97 M 8,38 M 8,38 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 105 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 859
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart GRIGEO AB
Duration : Period :
Grigeo AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gintautas Pangonis President & Chairman-Management Board
Nina ileriene Vice President-Finance
Norimantas Stankevicius Chairman-Supervisory Board
Normantas Paliokas Member-Supervisory Board
Daiva Duksiene Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIGEO AB20.30%126
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.7.35%6 264
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD35.98%5 724
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.10.31%3 415
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD16.23%2 401
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.30.55%1 487
