Grigeo : Notification on transactions concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB
Grigeo AB published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 10:31:00 UTC.
|Sales 2020
130 M
156 M
156 M
|Net income 2020
13,2 M
15,9 M
15,9 M
|Net cash 2020
6,97 M
8,38 M
8,38 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|6,58x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
|
105 M
126 M
126 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|0,75x
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,62x
|Nbr of Employees
|859
|Free-Float
|38,0%
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|GRIGEO AB
|20.30%
|126