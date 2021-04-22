Grigeo : Notification on transactions concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB

Published: 2021-04-22 12:26:27 CEST Grigeo

Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies Notification on transactions concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB Grigeo AB has received notification on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB (see attachment). Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801 Attachment Notification on manager transactions 2021-04-16

Attachments:

Notification on manager transactions 2021-04-16.pdf



This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news