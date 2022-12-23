Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Grigeo AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRG1L   LT0000102030

GRIGEO AB

(GRG1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:40 2022-12-23 am EST
0.7000 EUR   -0.28%
09:08aInformation release calendar for 2023
GL
09:07aInformation release calendar for 2023
AQ
11/24Grigeo AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Information release calendar for 2023

12/23/2022 | 09:08am EST
Interim information of Grigeo AB will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:

  • February 24, 2023 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2022.
  • April 6, 2023 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2022.
  • May 25, 2023 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2023.
  • August 24, 2023 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2023.
  • November 23, 2023 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2023.

On April 28, 2023, the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
+370 5 243 5801


