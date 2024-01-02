Interim information of Grigeo AB will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:
- February 22, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2023.
- April 8, 2024 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2023.
- May 23, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2024.
- August 22, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2024.
- November 21, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2024.
On April 30, 2024, the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01