    GRG1L   LT0000102030

GRIGEO AB

(GRG1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:51:11 2023-05-25 am EDT
0.8400 EUR   +0.24%
11:15aInterim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 3 months of 2023
GL
11:14aInterim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 3 months of 2023
AQ
05/12Grigeo : Decisions and voting results of general meeting (2023 04 28)
PU
Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 3 months of 2023

05/25/2023 | 11:15am EDT
Over 3 months of 2023, Grigeo AB company group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA and Grigeo investicijų valdymas UAB achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 54.1 million. It is by EUR 4.2 million more than over respective period of 2022.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 9.7 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 6.8 million more than in the same period in 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 3 months of 2022, increased by EUR 6.9 million and reached EUR 12.0 million.

Over the reporting period, Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) sales amounted to EUR 27.7 million, which is by EUR 8.7 million more than in the same period in 2022.

Over the reporting period, the Company earned EUR 7.4 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 6.6 million more than in the same period in 2022. Significant increase in Company’s profit before tax is related to the sales of emission allowances as well as decreased prices of energy resources.

The Company's EBITDA reached EUR 8.4 million and, if compared with the same period in 2022, increased by EUR 6.6 million.

The following table summarizes 3-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million Group Company
2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change
Revenue 54.1 49.9 8.5% 27.7 18.9 46.3%
EBITDA* 12.0 5.1 135% 8.4 1.8 369%
Profit before tax (EBT) 9.7 2.8 242% 7.4 0.8 841%

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 18 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo AB covering 3 months of 2023 (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 203 M 219 M 219 M
Net income 2022 10,5 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net cash 2022 3,95 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 7,10%
Capitalization 110 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 865
Free-Float 40,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomas Jozonis Chief Executive Officer
Gintautas Pangonis Chairman
Vilius Okeliunas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Normantas Paliokas Member-Supervisory Board
Norimantas Stankevicius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIGEO AB19.03%119
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION2.08%46 441
UNICHARM CORPORATION5.11%22 718
ESSITY AB9.51%19 637
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.04%5 165
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.57%3 196
