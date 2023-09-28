Grigeo AB has received notification on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB (see attachments).
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01
Attachment
- Notifications on manager transactions
