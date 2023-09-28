Grigeo AB, formerly Grigiskes AB, is a Lithuania-based company engaged in the manufacture of toilet paper, paper towels and paper napkins, medical cellulose wadding, corrugated board, products from corrugated board, self-colored and painted hardboard. The Company operates in three segments: paper and its products, hardboard and corrugated board and its products. The Company is also engaged in wood processing, manufacture of container wood, fuel granules and bonded furniture panel. In addition, the Company is engaged in building and development of real estate. The Company operates through various subsidiaries, such as Baltwood UAB, Ekotara UAB, Naujieji Verkiai UAB, AGR Prekyba UAB, among others.

