The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB will be held on 28 April 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB, legal entity code: 110012450, registered office: Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company), is convened by initiative and the decision of the Board of the Company on 28 April 2023, at 11.00 a.m.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the Company’s Office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City municipality, Lithuania, in the second floor hall of the Company’s administrative building.

Registration of shareholders starts at 10.15 a.m. and ends at 10.55 a.m.

The accounting day of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is 21 April 2023. Persons who were shareholders of the Company at the close of the accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in person or may authorize other persons to vote for them as proxies or may conclude an agreement on the disposal of the voting right with third parties.

The accounting day of shareholders' proprietary rights is 15 May 2023. The proprietary rights (the right to receive dividends) will be held by persons who, at the end of the tenth business day following the date of General Meeting of Shareholders which adopted the appropriate resolution, i.e., 15 May 2023, will be the shareholders of the Company.

The agenda of the Meeting:

Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2022. Assent to the Company’s Remuneration Report. Report of the Company‘s independent auditor. Approval of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022. Appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2022. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Policy. Election of the Company's Supervisory Board.

A person attending the General Meeting of Shareholders and entitled to vote shall produce a document proving his identity. A person who is not a shareholder shall additionally produce a document confirming his right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders shall have the right to authorise in writing a natural or legal person to participate and vote on his behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Such authorisation must be approved in accordance with the procedure laid down by law. Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders shall also have the right to authorize a natural or legal person to participate and vote on his behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by means of electronic communications. Such proxy of the shareholder is not subject to notarial certification. The power of attorney issued by means of electronic communication shall be confirmed by the shareholder with an electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The proxy given by means of electronic communications and the notice of the given proxy shall be submitted to the Company by e-mail info@grigeo.lt not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder represented by him unless the issued authorisation or laws provide for narrower rights of the authorised person. The Company has not set the proxy form.

The Company is not providing the possibility to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by means of electronic communications.

A shareholder or a person authorised by him shall have a right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the general ballot paper. The general ballot paper will be provided on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt under the heading "For Investors". If the person who had completed the general ballot paper is not a shareholder, the completed general ballot paper must be accompanied by a document confirming the right to vote. The duly completed, printed, and signed general ballot paper must be sent by mail to the Company's Office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders or presented to the Company until the end of registration of shareholders on the day of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The shareholder or his authorized person may also sign the duly completed general ballot paper with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania and send it to the Company by e-mail info@grigeo.lt not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes, have a right of proposing to supplement the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Draft decisions on the proposed issues or, when it is not mandatory to adopt decisions, explanatory notes on each proposed issue of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented alongside with the proposal. Proposal to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders shall be submitted in writing by e-mail to info@grigeo.lt or delivered or sent by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania. Proposal to the agenda sent by e-mail must be signed with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The agenda will be supplemented where the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all votes have a right of proposing draft decisions on the issues already included in the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders, nominate additional candidates to members of the Supervisory Board. The proposed draft decisions, information about proposed additional candidates to members of the Supervisory Board at any time before the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented in writing by sending them by mail by e-mail info@grigeo.lt or delivering or sending by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus City Municipality, Lithuania. The proposed draft decisions sent by e-mail must be signed with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft decisions on the agenda issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders, nominate additional candidates to members of the Supervisory Board in writing during the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders shall have the right to submit to the Company in advance any questions regarding the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Questions may be submitted in writing by e-mail to info@grigeo.lt or delivered or sent by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania not later than 24 April 2023. Questions sent by e-mail must be signed with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. Responses of a general nature shall be posted on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors". The Company shall not respond personally to the shareholder when the relevant information is presented on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt .

The shareholders can get acquainted with the documents held by the Company related to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and other documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders as well as to get information regarding execution of the shareholders’ rights at the Company’s office located Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania on weekdays from 8.00 a.m. till 3.00 p.m. or on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors".

The total number of the Company's shares and the number of shares granting voting rights during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is the same and amounts to 131,400,000. ISIN code of the Company’s shares is LT0000102030.

All the information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is presented on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors" or provided by phone +370 5 243 5801.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801