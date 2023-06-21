The presentation of sustainability report of Grigeo AB company group

Grigeo AB provides a summary presentation of the year 2022 sustainability report of Grigeo AB company group (hereafter – the Group). The Group's sustainability report was prepared in accordance with GRI standards (Global Reporting Initiative), considering the impacts of the Group in the environmental, social and governance areas.

Last year the Group identified areas where it contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and, considering the expectations of stakeholders, has set sustainability targets in the environmental, social and governance areas. The Group's detailed sustainability report was provided together with the year 2022 consolidated annual report.

