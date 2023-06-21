Advanced search
    GRG1L   LT0000102030

GRIGEO AB

(GRG1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04:23:11 2023-06-21 am EDT
0.8980 EUR   +0.22%
04:26aThe presentation of sustainability report of Grigeo AB company group
GL
06/01Notification on transactions concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB
GL
06/01Notification on transactions concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB
AQ
The presentation of sustainability report of Grigeo AB company group

06/21/2023 | 04:26am EDT
Grigeo AB provides a summary presentation of the year 2022 sustainability report of Grigeo AB company group (hereafter – the Group). The Group's sustainability report was prepared in accordance with GRI standards (Global Reporting Initiative), considering the impacts of the Group in the environmental, social and governance areas.

Last year the Group identified areas where it contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and, considering the expectations of stakeholders, has set sustainability targets in the environmental, social and governance areas. The Group's detailed sustainability report was provided together with the year 2022 consolidated annual report.

Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 5801

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 203 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2022 10,5 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net cash 2022 3,95 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 7,10%
Capitalization 118 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 851
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart GRIGEO AB
Duration : Period :
Grigeo AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomas Jozonis Chief Executive Officer
Gintautas Pangonis Chairman
Vilius Okeliunas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Normantas Paliokas Member-Supervisory Board
Norimantas Stankevicius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIGEO AB27.27%128
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION1.42%46 451
UNICHARM CORPORATION8.17%22 894
ESSITY AB4.98%18 770
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.16%5 167
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.65%3 164
