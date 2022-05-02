Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. GRILLiT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRLT   US39850R1095

GRILLIT, INC.

(GRLT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/29 03:57:22 pm EDT
0.000800 USD   +14.29%
07:27aGRILLIT : GRLT Common Stock - Insider Purchase
PU
02/10GRILLIT : Updates Full Year 2021 Financial
PU
2021GRILLiT Inc. Q3 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GRILLiT : GRLT Common Stock - Insider Purchase

05/02/2022 | 07:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

GRILLiT Inc.

1254 Osgood Street

Unit 1406

North Andover, MA 01845

727-300-5775 grillitofthesuncoast.com

SIC Code: 5812

Current Reporting of Material Corporate Events

DATE: April 29, 2022

TRANSACTION DATE: April 29, 2022

As of April 29, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

3,853,836,751

CORPORATE EVENT: Officer, director, or insider transactions in the issuer's securities

DISCLOSURE Certification

Principal Executive Officer:

I, Gregory Mitchell, certify that I have reviewed this Material Corporate Event of GRILLiT Inc.

4/29/2022 "/s/ [GREGORY MITCHELL]"

Disclaimer

Healthy & Tasty Brands Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 11:25:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRILLIT, INC.
07:27aGRILLIT : GRLT Common Stock - Insider Purchase
PU
02/10GRILLIT : Updates Full Year 2021 Financial
PU
2021GRILLiT Inc. Q3 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
2016HEALTHY & TASTY BRANDS : and Tasty Brands Corporation Executed Agreement to Acquire Grilli..
PR
2016Healthy & Tasty Brands Corporation Closes on $5 Million Line of Credit
CI
2016Healthy & Tasty Brands Corporation announced that it has received $0.7 million in fundi..
CI
2016HEALTHY & TASTY BRANDS : Acquiring a Tulsa Oklahoma Restaurant
PR
2016GRLT Mulls Acquisions
CI
2016HEALTHY & TASTY BRANDS : Announces New Leadership
PR
2016Healthy & Tasty Brands Corporation Announces Executive and Management Changes
CI
More news
Chart GRILLIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
GRILLiT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Gregory P. Mitchell Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRILLIT, INC.-20.00%3
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-36.19%85 858
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.09%38 117
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-12.55%16 431
SODEXO-6.41%11 112
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-23.98%4 702