GRILLiT : GRLT Common Stock - Insider Purchase

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

GRILLiT Inc.

1254 Osgood Street

Unit 1406

North Andover, MA 01845

727-300-5775 grillitofthesuncoast.com

SIC Code: 5812

Current Reporting of Material Corporate Events

DATE: April 29, 2022

TRANSACTION DATE: April 29, 2022

As of April 29, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

3,853,836,751

CORPORATE EVENT: Officer, director, or insider transactions in the issuer's securities

DISCLOSURE Certification

Principal Executive Officer:

I, Gregory Mitchell, certify that I have reviewed this Material Corporate Event of GRILLiT Inc.

4/29/2022 "/s/ [GREGORY MITCHELL]"