GRILLiT : GRLT Common Stock - Insider Purchase

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
GRILLiT Inc.
1254 Osgood Street
Unit 1406
North Andover, MA 01845
727-300-5775 grillitofthesuncoast.com
SIC Code: 5812
Current Reporting of Material Corporate Events
DATE: April 29, 2022
TRANSACTION DATE: April 29, 2022
As of April 29, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
3,853,836,751
CORPORATE EVENT: Officer, director, or insider transactions in the issuer's securities
DISCLOSURE Certification
Principal Executive Officer:
I, Gregory Mitchell, certify that I have reviewed this Material Corporate Event of GRILLiT Inc.
4/29/2022 "/s/ [GREGORY MITCHELL]"
Disclaimer
Healthy & Tasty Brands Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 11:25:43 UTC.