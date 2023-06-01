Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Grindr Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRND   US39854F1012

GRINDR INC.

(GRND)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:46:10 2023-06-01 am EDT
6.060 USD   +1.34%
09:33aGrindr to Ring Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
BU
05/17Grindr Inc., Grindr Group LLC, Grindr Capital LLC and Fortress Credit Corp. Enter into Amendment Credit Agreement
CI
05/16Grindr CEO on 1Q Results, Grindr Web
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grindr to Ring Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

06/01/2023 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Celebrates the First Day of Pride Month

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, will ring The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to celebrate the first day of Pride Month.

“Ringing The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of Pride Month, at this particular moment in time, is deeply meaningful,” said George Arison, Chief Executive Officer. “The LGBTQ community is the heart of Grindr, and we are honored to ring this bell on their behalf. I am immensely proud of the Grindr team and their commitment to our mission.”

“We’re excited to welcome Grindr back to the New York Stock Exchange to ring in Pride Month from our iconic 11 Wall Street home,” said Lynn Martin, NYSE President. “Grindr’s listing late last year was an important milestone, shining a light on the power of diversity inherent in our NYSE community.”

Members of Grindr’s executive team will join CEO, George Arison, as he rings The Closing Bell, this afternoon, Thursday, June 1st, 2023. A live stream of The Bell can be viewed at https://www.nyse.com/bell and on various financial and other news outlets.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 13 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GRINDR INC.
09:33aGrindr to Ring Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
BU
05/17Grindr Inc., Grindr Group LLC, Grindr Capital LLC and Fortress Credit Corp. Enter into ..
CI
05/16Grindr CEO on 1Q Results, Grindr Web
MT
05/15Transcript : Grindr Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
CI
05/15Grindr Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/15Grindr Swings to Q1 Loss, Revenue Increases
MT
05/15Grindr : Shareholder Letter
PU
05/15Grindr Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results
BU
05/10Grindr Launches Grindr Web Beta Increasing Accessibility and Ease of Use from Any Brows..
BU
05/09Grindr to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 195 M - -
Net income 2022 0,85 M - -
Net Debt 2022 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 862x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 054 M 1 054 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart GRINDR INC.
Duration : Period :
Grindr Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRINDR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Irakly George Areshidze Arison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vandana Mehta-Krantz Chief Financial Officer
Fu Bin Lu Chairman
J. Michael Gearon Independent Director
Daniel Brooks Baer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRINDR INC.28.60%1 054
ADOBE INC.24.15%191 640
WORKDAY INC.26.69%55 204
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.12%48 416
AUTODESK, INC.6.70%42 700
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.4.76%34 907
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer