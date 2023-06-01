Grindr to Ring Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Company Celebrates the First Day of Pride Month

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, will ring The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to celebrate the first day of Pride Month.

“Ringing The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of Pride Month, at this particular moment in time, is deeply meaningful,” said George Arison, Chief Executive Officer. “The LGBTQ community is the heart of Grindr, and we are honored to ring this bell on their behalf. I am immensely proud of the Grindr team and their commitment to our mission.”

“We’re excited to welcome Grindr back to the New York Stock Exchange to ring in Pride Month from our iconic 11 Wall Street home,” said Lynn Martin, NYSE President. “Grindr’s listing late last year was an important milestone, shining a light on the power of diversity inherent in our NYSE community.”

Members of Grindr’s executive team will join CEO, George Arison, as he rings The Closing Bell, this afternoon, Thursday, June 1st, 2023. A live stream of The Bell can be viewed at https://www.nyse.com/bell and on various financial and other news outlets.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 13 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005725/en/