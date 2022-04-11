Grindrod : 2021 Integrated Annual Report

GENERAL INFORMATION

CONTENTS

ABOUT THIS REPORT 2 Scope, assurance and approval OUR OPERATING ENVIRONMENT 3 Key highlights 10 Chairman's message

11 Material matters ABOUT GRINDROD

12 Our operating environment 5 Our business proﬁle and structure 15 Stakeholder relationships

6 Our leadership team 17 Risk review

8 How we create value OUR STRATEGY PERFORMANCE REVIEW 25 Report of the Chief Executive Ofﬁcer 30 Report of the Chief Financial Ofﬁcer 27 Strategic review

33 Five-year review

34 Operational reviews

36 - Port and Terminals

38 - Logistics We provide customer solutions for efﬁcient and cost-effective cargo ﬂow

40 - Bank

41 - Non-core businesses

42 Capital reviews SHAREHOLDERS' INFORMATION SUMMARISED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS GENERAL INFORMATION 76 Share analysis of ordinary shareholders 85 Approval of the summarised ﬁnancial statements 98 List of abbreviations

77 Share analysis of cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, non-convertible preference shares 85 Compliance statement by the Group 99 Company information Company Secretary

77 Notice of the Annual General Meeting 85 Preparation of the summarised ﬁnancial statements

82 Form of proxy

82 Notes to the form of proxy 86 Independent auditors' report on the summarised ﬁnancial statements

83 Electronic participation in the Grindrod Annual General Meeting 86 Summarised ﬁnancial statements OUR COVER Click through to www.grindrod.com to read more about our history, business structure, footprint and how we can add value for you. STHABISO MLAMBO embodies the spirit of tenacity that flows through the veins of Grindrod people. She started as a cleaner and is now a trainee traffic controller. Sthabiso says "I am so grateful that Grindrod saw enough in me to offer that second chance that is changing my life."

GOVERNANCE PRINCIPLES AND PRACTICES 59 Corporate Governance report 64 Committee reports 66 Managing performance through remuneration 74 Limited assurance report on certain non-ﬁnancial information

ABOUT ABOUT OUR OPERATING OUR PERFORMANCE PRINCIPLES AND SHAREHOLDERS' FINANCIAL GENERAL THIS REPORT GRINDROD ENVIRONMENT STRATEGY REVIEW PRACTICES INFORMATION STATEMENTS INFORMATION

ABOUT THIS REPORT

REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY The report, together with the audited Annual Financial Statements and other supplementary information available on the Grindrod website, provides a complete and fair review of Grindrod's economic, social and environmental performance, inclusive of the information on subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, within the context of its strategy, risks and opportunities for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. Disclosure is guided by the material factors that our directors believe will substantially impact on Grindrod's ability to create and preserve value for stakeholders. Refer to pages 36, 38 and 40 • Our strategy (page 27)

• The performance of our business divisions (including subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates) in terms of: OUR MONEY (page 43)OUR PEOPLE (page 48) OUR ASSETS (page 45)OUR RELATIONSHIPS (page 51) OUR SKILLS (page 46)OUR ENVIRONMENT (page 54)

• Our corporate governance (page 59) In compiling its integrated annual report and supplementary information, Grindrod has applied the principles contained in the King Report on Corporate GovernanceTM for South Africa, 2016 (King IV)2, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) Listings Requirements, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the South Africa Companies Act No 71 of 2008, as amended (Companies Act). The integrated annual report is also compiled in accordance with the concepts, guiding principles and content elements contained in the International Integrated Reporting () Framework issued by the Value Reporting Foundation, including disclosures based on the six identified capitals. Sustainability reporting is guided by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)'s Universal Standards, as updated in 2021. 1 Note: In line with regulatory requirements, Grindrod Bank Ltd issues a separate integrated report, available at Grindrod Bank - Library. In the interest of conciseness, this Grindrod integrated annual report may provide limited coverage of Grindrod Bank Ltd.

2 Copyright and trademarks are owned by the Institute of Directors in South Africa NPC and all of its rights are reserved.

WHO WE ARE AND OUR CORE SERVICES

PORT AND TERMINALSLOGISTICS BANK1

MATERIAL MATTERS IN OUR EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT

• Environmental factors [page 54]

• Stakeholder relationships [page 15]

• Risks and opportunities [page 17]

HOW WE CREATE VALUE

The Grindrod Limited (Grindrod) integrated annual report aims to provide stakeholders with a balanced assessment of Grindrod's ability to create and sustain value.

ASSURANCE

Grindrod adheres to a combined assurance model as outlined by King IV:

Annual Financial Statements

Grindrod's external auditor, Deloitte & Touche

Selected sustainability performance indicator disclosures

Carbon footprint and other sustainability data

Grindrod's internal audit function

Promethium Carbon

Compliance with B-BBEE regulations

The First Verification Network

REPORT APPROVAL Grindrod's Board of Directors acknowledges responsibility for ensuring the integrity of the integrated annual report. Following collective assessment, the Audit committee, responsible for oversight of the integrated annual report, recommended approval of the report by the Board of Directors. In the Board's opinion, the integrated annual report provides a fair and balanced representation of the integrated performance of Grindrod within the context of its identified material aspects. The Board accordingly approved the 2021 integrated annual report on 8 April 2022 for release to shareholders and other stakeholders. The Board confirms that Grindrod is in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act relating to its incorporation, and that it is operating in conformity with its Memorandum of Incorporation. BOARD APPROVAL Mike Hankinson Non-executive chair Grindrod LimitedCheryl Carolus Independent non-executive director Nkululeko Sowazi Lead independent non-executive directorGrant Gelink Independent non-executive director Walter Grindrod Non-executive directorBen Magara Independent non-executive director Deepak Malik Independent non-executive directorPieter Uys Non-executive directorZimkhitha Zatu Moloi Independent non-executive directorWillem van Wyk Non-executive alternate director Andrew Waller Fathima Ally Xolani Mbambo Chief Executive Officer Grindrod Limited Chief Financial Officer Grindrod Limited Chief Executive Officer Grindrod Freight ServicesDavid Polkinghorne Chief Executive Officer Grindrod Bank Limited

GENERAL INFORMATION

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

SOCIAL ENVIRONMENTAL ECONOMIC LTIFR (Port and Terminals and Logistics)19.0% 0.47 GHG emissions (CO2e3) 127 737 tons (2020: 0.58) (2020: 156 200 tons) Fatalities 0 (2020: 1) Social responsibility spend R7.9 million (2020: R1.9 million) Training provided 1 258 100.0%315.8%16.2% Electricity intensity 4 694 kWh/FTE (2020: 3 690 kWh/FTE) Water intensity 49.6 kl per Rand revenue (2020: 39.2 kl per Rand revenue) (2020: 1 083) GHG emissions intensity (grams CO2 per Rand value) 34 18.2%27.2%26.5%19.0% Revenue 10.2% R18 037 million (2020: R16 370 million) Trading proﬁt R1 664 million (2020: R970 million) HEPS 92 cents headline earnings (2020: 25 cents headline loss) Cash generated from operations R1 039 million (2020: R871 million) (2020: 42) B-BBEE (Grindrod Limited) Level 2 Net asset value per share 1 176 cents 71.5%468.0%19.3%9.4% (2020: Level 2) (2020: 1 075 cents)

ABOUT ABOUT OUR OPERATING OUR PERFORMANCE PRINCIPLES AND SHAREHOLDERS' FINANCIAL THIS REPORT GRINDROD ENVIRONMENT STRATEGY REVIEW PRACTICES INFORMATION STATEMENTS

GENERAL INFORMATION

ABOUT GRINDROD

GRESHIN PRETORIUS, operations co-ordinator at Grindrod Intermodal, is passionate about her job and ensures all parties are kept informed on all aspects of vessel operations. Greshin is honing her skills and hopes to one day be the first female vessel agent for the company.

Seafreight I CAPE TOWN