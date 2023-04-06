Grindrod : 2022 Annual Financial Statements 04/06/2023 | 04:14am EDT Send by mail :

GRINDROD LIMITED AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2022 CONTENTS Approval of the Annual Financial Statements CEO and CFO responsibility statement Compliance statement by the Group Company Secretary Preparation of the Annual Financial Statements Report of the Audit committee Directors' report Independent auditor's report Statement of financial position Income statement Statement of other comprehensive income Statement of cash flows Statement of changes in equity Segmental analysis Accounting policies Notes to the financial statements Company statement of financial position Company income statement Company statement of cash flow Company statement of changes in equity Notes to the Company financial statements Interests in subsidiaries Share analysis of ordinary shareholders Share analysis of cumulative, non-redeemable,non-participating,non-convertible preference shares Key operating segments Value added statement APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2022 The preparation of the consolidated and separate Annual Financial Statements that fairly represent the results of the Group in accordance with the Companies Act, No 71 of 2008 (Companies Act), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), SAICA Financial Reporting Guides (as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee), the Financial Reporting Pronouncement (as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council) and JSE Listings requirements is ultimately the responsibility of the directors. The Board also ensures an independent audit of the Annual Financial Statements by the external auditors. The Board confirms that the internal accounting control systems have adequate verification and maintenance of accountability for Grindrod Limited's (Grindrod or the Company) assets, and assure the integrity of the Annual Financial Statements. There was no major breakdown in controls experienced during 2022 that could undermine the reliability of the Annual Financial Statements. Based on the financial performance of the Grindrod Group, its cash flow projection to the end of March 2024, secured funding lines, and positive solvency and liquidity tests, the directors confirm their view that the Grindrod Group will remain operational for the foreseeable future. The Annual Financial Statements were consequently prepared on a going concern basis. At the Board meeting held on 05 April 2023, the Board of directors approved the Annual Financial Statements and further authorised Cheryl Carolus and Xolani Mbambo in their respective capacities as Chair and Chief Executive Officer to sign off the Annual Financial Statements. The Annual Financial Statements which appear on pages 8 to 83, are therefore signed on its behalf by: Cheryl Carolus Xolani Mbambo CA (SA) Chair Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Durban Durban 05 April 2023 05 April 2023 Grindrod Limited 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements 1 CEO AND CFO RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT for the year ended 31 December 2022 Each of the directors, whose names are stated below, hereby confirm that: The Annual Financial Statements set out on pages 8 to 83, fairly present in all material respects the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer in terms of IFRS; To the best of our knowledge and belief, no facts have been omitted or untrue statements made that would make the Annual Financial Statements false or misleading; Internal financial controls have been put in place to ensure that material information relating to the issuer and its consolidated subsidiaries have been provided to effectively prepare the financial statements of the issuer; The internal financial controls are adequate and effective and can be relied upon in compiling the Annual Financial Statements, having fulfilled our role and function as executive directors with primary responsibility for implementation and execution of controls; Where we are not satisfied, we have disclosed to the Audit committee and the auditors the deficiencies in design and operational effectiveness of the internal financial controls and have taken steps to remedy the deficiencies; and We are not aware of any fraud involving directors. Fathima Ally CA (SA) Xolani Mbambo CA (SA) Chief Financial Officer Chief Executive Officer Durban Durban 05 April 2023 05 April 2023 COMPLIANCE STATEMENT BY THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY for the year ended 31 December 2022 The Group Company Secretary of Grindrod certifies that, in terms of section 88(2) of the Companies Act, the Company has lodged with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission of South Africa all such returns and notices as are required of a public company in terms of this Act and that all such returns are true, correct and up to date in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022. Vicky Commaille Group Company Secretary Durban 05 April 2023 PREPARATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2022 The consolidated and separate Annual Financial Statements, which appear on pages 8 to 83 have been prepared under the supervision of Fathima Ally, CA (SA) and were approved by the Board of directors on 05 April 2023. Fathima Ally CA (SA) Chief Financial Officer Durban 05 April 2023 Grindrod Limited 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements 2 REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit committee is a statutory Board sub-committee, appointed by the shareholders to assist the Board in its corporate governance supervision responsibilities. The committee operates independently of management, is free of any organisational restraint or pressure and acts in accordance with its statutory duties and the delegated authority of the Board, within formally approved Terms of Reference, reviewed and approved annually. ROLE OF THE COMMITTEE The committee: Ensures the integrity of integrated and financial reporting, and that adequate systems, controls and financial risk management policies, procedures and standards are in place;

Has access to all financial information of Grindrod, allowing for effective preparation and reporting of the financial statements;

Oversees the qualifications, independence and effectiveness of the internal and external audit functions;

Investigates any activity within the scope of its terms of reference; and

Obtains independent professional advice to ensure effective governance. The committee is responsible to ensure appropriate corporate governance and compliance within the scope of its mandate, with a specific focus on the potential risks to Grindrod, and for IT governance and the strategic alignment of IT with the performance and sustainability objectives of Grindrod. The committee is also, subject to Board approval, authorised to investigate any activity within the scope of its Terms of Reference and to interact with directors, management, employees and assurance providers and to obtain independent professional advice to ensure effective governance. The committee has decision-making authority regarding its statutory duties and is accountable to the Board and Grindrod's shareholders. COMPOSITION AND COMMITTEE MEETINGS The committee composition adheres to the requirements of the Companies Act, the JSE Listings Requirements and King IV. The chair of the Board may not serve as chair or as a member of the committee. The committee comprises three independent non-executive directors, all of whom are financially literate. During the year under review, directors serving on the committee included Grant Gelink (re-appointed 3 June 2021 and appointed as chair 26 November 2014), Zimkhitha Zatu Moloi (appointed 30 January 2020) and Deepak Malik (appointed 1 December 2021). The independence of the Audit committee and performance of its members was evaluated by the Nomination committee during February 2023. Grant Gelink will be retiring as independent non-executive director and Chair of the Audit committee at the upcoming Annual General Meeting whereafter Zimkhitha Zatu Moloi will be recommended to the shareholders as incoming chair. The Board proposes the election of Zimkhitha Zatu Moloi, Deepak Malik and Ben Magara as members of the Audit committee at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. More details of these directors are provided on page 7 of the integrated annual report. The committee invites the Chair, the CEO, the CFO, together with the internal audit manager and representatives of the external auditors to attend its meetings. Committee members meet at scheduled meetings twice a year and at unscheduled meetings when required to address urgent matters in its scope of responsibility. Two special Audit committee meetings were held in 2022 to approve, inter alia, the 2021 Annual Financial Statements and integrated annual report, and proactive monitoring of key audit matters. Attendance of committee members at the meetings of the committee during the year is listed on page 8 of the integrated annual report. Fees paid to the committee members are reflected on page 68 in the remuneration report, and the proposed fees for 2023 are detailed on page 79, of the integrated annual report. The Group Company Secretary serves as secretary to the committee. The internal and external auditors have unrestricted access to the Chair and members of the committee. In 2022, the Chair of the committee had four meetings with the internal auditors and four with the external auditors without management being present. During these meetings no material issues were raised. KEY ACTIVITIES In terms of its mandate, matters considered by the Audit committee based on its annual work plan for 2022 included: Ensuring that appropriate financial reporting procedures exist and are working, including the consideration of all entities forming part of the consolidated Group financial statements;

Ensuring access to all financial information required to effectively report on the financial statements of the Group;

Reviewing and confirming the going concern status;

Reviewing the Annual Financial Statements and results and dividend announcement for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the 2022 integrated annual report in line with applicable legislative and regulatory compliance and recommendation thereof for approval by the Board of directors, and ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of reporting in the integrated annual report, and assess the internal financial controls attestation;

Requesting and receiving all decision letters, findings and reports from the external auditors per S22.15(h) of the JSE Listings Requirements;

Assessing the suitability, expertise and experience of the Financial Director and the expertise, experience and resources of Grindrod's finance function; and following assessment, resolved that the Group Financial Director had the necessary expertise and experience to carry out her duties, and that the Finance function was adequately experienced and resourced;

Assessing the performance of the internal audit manager, and evaluating the independence, effectiveness and performance of the internal audit function; and following assessment resolved that the performance of the internal audit manager and of the internal audit function to be satisfactory;

Evaluating the performance of the Audit committee;

Reviewing and approving the internal audit charter, annual work plan and internal audit fees;

Reviewing the combined assurance model and the effectiveness of the process for identifying, assessing and reporting on significant internal financial-control and fraud risks as related to financial reporting;

financial-control and fraud risks as related to financial reporting; Reviewing the internal auditors' limited assurance report;

Reviewing the Group IT governance report and IT risks, and evaluation of audit assessments of IT-related controls performed by the internal and external auditors together with the appropriateness of actions taken by management to address key issues identified;

IT-related controls performed by the internal and external auditors together with the appropriateness of actions taken by management to address key issues identified; Reviewing the external auditors' work plan, staffing, independence, effectiveness, audit findings, key audit risks and external audit report;

Nominating the independent external auditor and rotation of the designated audit partner and the approval of their terms of engagement and fees for audit services, for approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting;

Reviewing the extent of non-audit services provided by the independent external auditor and approval of the related fees; approving the new non-audit services policy;

non-audit services provided by the independent external auditor and approval of the related fees; approving the new non-audit services policy; Oversight of the mandatory audit firm rotation (MAFR) per Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA) rules which become effective 1 April 2023; and

Noting a briefing document on audit matters prepared by the external auditors. Deloitte & Touche served as Grindrod's registered external auditors for the 2022 financial year. The committee meets with the external auditors at least twice a year. In assessing the auditor's independence, the committee considered guidance contained in King IV as well as IRBA publications and the related commentary thereon. Deloitte & Touche have been auditors of the Grindrod Group for 19 years, and audit partner Mark Holme for three years, and have demonstrated an institutional knowledge, deep expertise and experience of the Group in all the related countries in which the Group operates. The committee is satisfied that in discharging its duties in terms of its mandate, together with the robust internal Deloitte & Touche independence processes that Deloitte & Touche's independence is maintained and has not been impacted by tenure. Following its assessment and review the committee accepted the Audit committee pack submitted by the external auditor as required in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements, paragraph 22.15(h) and confirmed that the external auditor and designated audit partner met the required standards prescribed by the JSE Listings Requirements. Grindrod Limited 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements 3 REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE continued The committee is satisfied that the auditors do not, except as external auditor or in rendering permitted non-audit services, receive any remuneration or other benefits from Grindrod. External audit fees approved for the 2022 financial year to Deloitte & Touche amounted to R26.9 million (2021: R27.1 million). The total non-audit services for the 2022 financial year performed by Deloitte & Touche amounted to R4.5 million (2021: R4.6 million), of which 71.1% relates to permitted consulting advisory services (2021: 44.1% relates to permitted consulting advisory services). Following review, the committee satisfied itself that the auditors' independence was not prejudiced by any consultancy, advisory or other work undertaken or as a result of any previous appointment as auditor. SIGNIFICANT AREAS OF JUDGEMENT Many areas within the financial statements require judgement, which are set out in note 1 of the Annual Financial Statements. KEY AUDIT MATTERS The Committee applied its mind to the key audit matter identified by the external auditors and is comfortable that this has been adequately addressed and disclosed. The item, which required significant judgment is detailed below: Material property backed loan and warranty provision Included in the Group's "Loans and Advances", is a material loan carried at fair value of R0.9 billion (2021: loans of R1.5 billion) secured by the borrower's property holdings. In addition, on disposal of Grindrod Bank Limited (Grindrod Bank), a warranty was granted to African Bank Limited (African Bank) on specific loans. Based on the fair valuation of the underlying security that Grindrod Bank has, a warranty provision of R70 million was raised. The valuation of the properties securing the loans, the related profit shares and the warranty is a Key Audit Matter due to the material amounts, the significant judgements associated with determining the fair value of the security and the considerable length of time since the loans were originally granted. More detail on these matters is set out in the independent auditor's report on page 6. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS ATTESTATION In terms of paragraph 3.84(k) of the JSE Listings Requirements, the CEO and CFO are to make positive statements around their responsibilities to ensure the establishment and maintenance of internal financial controls over the Annual Financial Statement preparation. The committee has overseen a process guided by principle 15 of the King Code, by which Grindrod's management and internal audit performed an assessment of the effectiveness of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries internal financial controls, and that these functions support the integrity of information for Grindrod's Annual Financial Statements preparation. The following was assessed to substantiate the CEO and CFO's attestation of financial controls: The determination of materiality, the identification of risks associated with significant subsidiaries;

Testing the design and implementation of financial controls and utilising internal audit as well as management self-assessments to test the operating effectiveness of financial controls; and

Grindrod : Memorandum of Incorporation PU 03/28 Grindrod : 2023 Audit Terms of Reference PU 03/28 Grindrod : 2023 Terms of Reference of Investment Committee PU 03/28 Grindrod : 2023 Terms of Reference of Risk Committee PU 03/28 Grindrod : 2023 Terms of Reference of Social and Ethics Committee PU 03/28 Grindrod : 2023 Board Charter PU 03/28 Grindrod : Terms of Reference Executive Committee PU 03/28 Grindrod : Nomination Committee Terms of Reference PU

Original Document

Disclaimer Grindrod Limited published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

