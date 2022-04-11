Grindrod : 2022 Terms of Reference Remuneration committee

2. Introduction

2.1.

The Remuneration Committee is constituted as a standing committee of the Board, in terms of section 72 of the Companies Act and section 3.84(d) of the JSE Listings Requirements. It has an independent and monitoring role, advisory in nature and a maker of recommendations relating to all remuneration matters for consideration and final approval.

2.2

Principle 8 of King IV states that the Board should ensure that the delegation of duties and responsibilities to its various board committees promotes independent judgement and assists with the balance of power as well as the effective discharge of its duties.

2.3

Principle 14 of King IV states that an organisation should remunerate fairly, responsibly and transparently to promote the attainment of strategic objectives and positive outcomes in the short, medium and long term.

2.4

These terms of reference are subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, the Company's MoI and Board Charter and any other applicable law or regulatory provision.

2.5

The Committee does not assume the functions of management, which remain the responsibility of the Executive Directors, officers and other senior management members.