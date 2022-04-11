Grindrod : 2022 Terms of Reference of Investment Committee

3.6. If at any meeting of the Committee the Chairman is absent the remaining members present shall elect one of the members to chair that specific meeting.

3.5. The Chairman of the Committee shall be the CEO.

3.4. The committee shall consist of not less than three (3) members, at least one of whom must be a non-executive director not involved in the day to day management of the company within the previous three financial years, the Chairman of the Board and the CEO. In deliberating on the appointment of Members, the Board should give due consideration to the ideal combination of skills required to fulfil the functions of the Committee for that specific meeting.

3.3. Ad hoc Members will be co-opted by the CEO for each separate meeting, based on the specific capital applications to be deliberated on at each such meeting.

3.2. Standing Members will be appointed by the Board from amongst the Directors of the Company.

3.1. The Investment Committee is a committee of the Board, advisory in nature and accountable to the Board and to shareholders by reporting on an annual basis on the performance of its mandate.

A person is ineligible or disqualified to become a member of the Committee if such a person is ineligible or disqualified in terms of Section 69 of the Companies Act.

5. Formalities

5.1. Written minutes of all meetings shall be taken, circulated to the members for correctness and signed by the Chairman as a correct reflection of the proceedings at the meetings.

5.2.

A minute book and a register of all resolutions of the Committee shall be maintained at all times.