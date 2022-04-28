Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Grindrod Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GND   ZAE000072328

GRINDROD LIMITED

(GND)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-25
6.600 ZAR   +2.80%
Grindrod : Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) status and availability of the B-BBEE annual compliance report

04/28/2022 | 04:25am EDT
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1966/009846/06)

Share code: GND & GNDP

ISIN: ZAE000072328 & ZAE000071106

(the Company)

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT (B-BBEE)STATUSAND

AVAILABILITY OF THE B-BBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders are hereby notified that in accordance with paragraph 16.21 (g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given that the Company's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 has been published and is available on the Company's website at https://grindrod.com/documents/1731333999529911.pdf.

By order of the board

28 April 2022

Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Grindrod Limited published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 751 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2020 -364 M -22,8 M -22,8 M
Net Debt 2020 441 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 434 M 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 881
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart GRINDROD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grindrod Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRINDROD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew G. Waller Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fathima Bibi Ally Group Financial Director
Michael John Hankinson Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Glenn Gelink Independent Non-Executive Director
Nkululeko Leonard Sowazi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRINDROD LIMITED33.33%277
DSV A/S-26.32%36 971
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-9.00%33 232
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.19.94%5 951
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.6.66%5 197
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-7.77%4 049