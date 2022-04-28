Grindrod : Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) status and availability of the B-BBEE annual compliance report

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1966/009846/06)
Share code: GND & GNDP
ISIN: ZAE000072328 & ZAE000071106
(the Company)
BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT (B-BBEE) STATUS AND
AVAILABILITY OF THE B-BBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT
Shareholders are hereby notified that in accordance with paragraph 16.21 (g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given that the Company's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 has been published and is available on the Company's website at https://grindrod.com/documents/1731333999529911.pdf.
By order of the board
28 April 2022
Disclaimer
