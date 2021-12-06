Grindrod : December 2021 Pre-close business update

Maputo Car Terminal continued to operate as a temporary storage solution for project cargo and experienced increased car transshipment volumes.
Performance at the Richards Bay terminal has been affected by the fire which impacted Terminal's ability to meet increased customer demand for coal capacity. A contingent operation is now in place following collaboration between the Transnet Port Terminal and port users.
Port and Terminal's focus is to deliver efficient and cost-effective customer solutions by regularly seeking alternative and / or additional logistics routes to market for the customer's cargo. This is in addition to continually harnessing our existing routes via Matola, Maputo, Richards Bay and Walvis Bay to ensure sustained relevance.
Logistics
The coastal shipping and container depot business achieved good growth as the container market continued a buoyant trajectory, with the remaining businesses delivering consistent performance for the Period.
Logistics' performance improved as the coastal shipping and container and clearing and forwarding businesses performed well despite congested ports in South Africa. The coastal shipping business continues to assist shipping lines with alternative solutions to minimise delays on their deep-sea voyages and avoid potential demurrage costs as
a result of port congestion. The container depot business, in preparation for citrus season, increased reefer capacity, with the installation of further reefer points.
The clearing and forwarding business delivered solid results with the extension of key customer contracts. Grindrod's shareholding increased to 50% following the business's buyback of shares from its minority shareholder.
Grindrod Intermodal
During the Period, Grindrod concluded a joint venture, wherein the logistics activities of Grindrod's Intermodal business will complement the current Maersk Logistics and Services operations, enabling customers seamless access to a wider range of logistics and service offerings and providing alternative options for our customers. Ultimately, this will contribute to making a positive difference in Africa's trade with the world.
During the second half, the Balama graphite mine continued production and its volume ramp up.
The Rail business redeployed eight locomotives at Sierra Leone's Tonkolili mine following the resumption of the iron ore mine in the region and successfully completed the disposal of four locomotives estimated at US$11.3 million (Grindrod's share is US$4.8 million) to the Ugandan government.
Locomotives sold to Uganda Rail