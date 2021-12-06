Grindrod : December 2021 Pre-close business update

GRINDROD LIMITED

PRE-CLOSE

BUSINESS UPDATE

GROUP UPDATE

Group continues to focus its efforts on executing the Port and Terminals, Logistics, and Bank strategies

and disposal of non-core businesses.

Port and Terminals have reported healthy volume growth with record performances in the third quarter.

Coastal Shipping and Clearing and Forwarding businesses in the Logistics segment have performed well despite the congestion at the ports.

The Bank focused on quality lending and maintained compliance with its capital and liquidity ratios.

Proceeds from the disposal of non-core assets were applied to settle private equity debt of R350 million, with a further R100 million expected to be settled by the end of the year.