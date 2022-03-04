Log in
Grindrod : Notice in terms of section 45(5) of the Companies Act, no. 71 of 2008 (the Act)

03/04/2022 | 10:26am EST
Grindrod Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1966/009846/06) Share code: GND & GNDP

ISIN: ZAE000072328 & ZAE000071106 ("Grindrod" or "the Company")

NOTICE IN TERMS OF SECTION 45(5) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, NO. 71 OF 2008 (the Act)

On 26 May 2021, at the Company's annual general meeting, the shareholders of Grindrod approved a special resolution authorising the board of directors of Grindrod ("the Board") to provide financial assistance to related and inter-related companies.

The Board has, pursuant to the above authorisation via round robin resolutions and at board meetings held on 18 August 2021, 30 August 2021, 25 November 2021, 28 December 2021 and 2 March 2022, and in accordance with section 45 of the Act, resolved to provide guarantees to related and inter-related companies, to secure the banking facilities required by such companies.

Subsequent to the abovementioned shareholders' approval, the total financial assistance provided to related and inter-related companies exceeds one-tenth of one per cent of Grindrod's net worth.

4 March 2022

Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Grindrod Limited published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
