Grindrod : The Cobre Panama project – Another success story for our project cargo team

Cobre Mine Panama is a large open-pit copper mine located 120 kilometres west of Panama City and 20 kilometres from the Caribbean Sea coastline. The concession consists of four zones totalling 13,600 hectares and includes open pits, a processing plant, two power stations and a port. The mine, owned by an Australian company, First Quantum Minerals (FQM), is one of the largest copper mines opened globally in the past decade. Operations commenced in 2019.

FQM and the Australian-based NMT Global Project Logistics (NMT) sourced equipment globally in preparation for the mine opening. They contracted Grindrod in 2017 to provide a range of onshore services for the The Cobre Panama project.

The Grindrod team provided an all-inclusive solution and provided costing and many timelines upfront - no easy feat for a two-year project.

FQM and NMT contracted multiple suppliers/manufacturers of mining equipment from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and South Africa. Equipment included ball and sag mills, mill shells, abnormal disassembled cranes and many manufactured components for the new mine. Our job was to ensure that it was delivered in the most cost-effective and efficient manner.

The abnormally large,out of gauge equipment was road hauled to the port (mainly Durban, South Africa) for export. Eleven vessels were chartered over the two years. The project was intense and required constant focus and attention to detail to remain within timelines, budgets and restrictions during transit. Circumstances such as border delays had to be taken into account so that cargo would arrive on time to be shipped, avoiding vehicle and vessel demurrage costs. The hands-on service offering included sub-contracting suppliers for heavy lifts and road haulage, cargo and route surveys and mitigating risks from origin to destination. Port and local knowledge are imperative in projects of this nature

