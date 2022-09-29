Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Grindrod Limited
  News
  Summary
    GND   ZAE000072328

GRINDROD LIMITED

(GND)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
9.070 ZAR   -2.68%
10:24aGrindrod : World Maritime Day
PU
09/21GRINDROD LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/14Grindrod : RMB Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grindrod : World Maritime Day

09/29/2022 | 10:24am EDT
World Maritime Day honours the maritime industry around the world by emphasizing the importance of maritime security, maritime environment, safety, and shipping. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) declared this day to be held on the last Thursday of September each year, as it has been since 1978.

The Maritime industry is the backbone of the global economy, transporting more than 80% of all trade worldwide. The sector also contributes significantly to the carbon footprint, which necessitates 'new technologies for greener shipping' - which is the theme for 2022.

The shipping industry is transitioning to green hydrogen, an alternative fuel produced from a clean energy source. Clean energy sources could help achieve net-zero emissions for the entire planet. In keeping with 'new technologies for greener shipping' to reduce air pollution, some ships use exhaust gas cleaning devices known as scrubbers. The system is designed to reduce or capture sulphur before it exits the exhaust funnels.

Sustainable shipping for a Sustainable Planet is the IMO's mission, not only for the year 2022 but also for the future.

Disclaimer

Grindrod Limited published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 14:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 905 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2021 221 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net cash 2021 1 797 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 5 585 M 312 M 312 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 5 881
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart GRINDROD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grindrod Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRINDROD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew G. Waller Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fathima Bibi Ally Group Financial Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Chairman
Grant Glenn Gelink Independent Non-Executive Director
Nkululeko Leonard Sowazi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRINDROD LIMITED83.23%312
DSV A/S-40.73%26 276
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-28.87%25 704
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.6.22%4 584
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-2.38%4 293
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-31.27%3 016