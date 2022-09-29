Grindrod : World Maritime Day

World Maritime Day honours the maritime industry around the world by emphasizing the importance of maritime security, maritime environment, safety, and shipping. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) declared this day to be held on the last Thursday of September each year, as it has been since 1978.

The Maritime industry is the backbone of the global economy, transporting more than 80% of all trade worldwide. The sector also contributes significantly to the carbon footprint, which necessitates 'new technologies for greener shipping' - which is the theme for 2022.

The shipping industry is transitioning to green hydrogen, an alternative fuel produced from a clean energy source. Clean energy sources could help achieve net-zero emissions for the entire planet. In keeping with 'new technologies for greener shipping' to reduce air pollution, some ships use exhaust gas cleaning devices known as scrubbers. The system is designed to reduce or capture sulphur before it exits the exhaust funnels.

Sustainable shipping for a Sustainable Planet is the IMO's mission, not only for the year 2022 but also for the future.