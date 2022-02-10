Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRIN   SG9999019087

GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.

(GRIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GRINDROD SHIPPING : ANNOUNCES DATE FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE - Form 6-K

02/10/2022 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.

ANNOUNCES DATE FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL
RESULTS RELEASE

Singapore, February 10, 2022: - Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) ("Grindrod Shipping" or "Company"), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominately in the drybulk sector, announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market closing in New York.

The next day, Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time/ 3:00 p.m. South African Time/ 9:00 p.m. Singapore Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 877 553 9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), +0808 238 0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In), +65 3158 5482 (Singapore Dial In), or +27 10 5003039 (South Africa Dial In), +44 (0) 2071 928592 (International Standard Dial In). Please quote "Grindrod" to the operator.

Slides and Audio Webcast details:

There will be a live, and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, accessible through the Grindrod Shipping website www.grinshipping.com and click on "Notices & Events". The slide presentation of the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be accessible in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping operates a fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels predominantly in the handysize and supramax/ultramax segments. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand "Island View Shipping" ("IVS"), includes a Core Fleet of 31 vessels consisting of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The Company also owns one medium range product tanker on bareboat charter. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker "GRIN" and on the JSE under the ticker "GSH".

Company Contact: Investor Relations / Media Contact:
Martyn Wade / Stephen Griffiths Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis
CEO / CFO Capital Link, Inc.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
200 Cantonment Road, #03-01 Southpoint New York, N.Y. 10169
Singapore, 089763 Tel.: (212) 661-7566
Email: ir@grindrodshipping.com Fax: (212) 661-7526
Website: www.grinshipping.com Email: grindrod@capitallink.com

Disclaimer

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.
05:04pGRINDROD SHIPPING : ANNOUNCES DATE FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RES..
PU
04:05pGrindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 202..
AQ
02/09Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Board Resignation, Effective on February 16, ..
CI
02/07GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD. (THE : Beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the ..
PU
2021GRINDROD SHIPPING : Announces Update on Share Repurchases - Form 6-K
PU
2021Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Update on Share Repurchases
GL
2021GRINDROD SHIPPING : Noble Capital Markets - Transportation & Logistics Forum
PU
2021FTSE Flat, Sterling Falls Vs Dollar Amid Omicron Fears
DJ
2021TRANSCRIPT : Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., Taylor Maritime Investments Limited - M&A Ca..
CI
2021Taylor Maritime Investments Adds Stake in Singapore-Based Shipping Group for $77.9 mill..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 110 M - -
Net Debt 2021 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,24x
Yield 2021 4,89%
Capitalization 333 M 333 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 571
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,99 $
Average target price 25,50 $
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martyn Richard Wade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen William Griffiths Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael John Hankinson Chairman
John Herholdt Independent Non-Executive Director
Ban Huat Quah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.-0.22%333
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.9.76%3 681
FLEX LNG LTD.-8.27%1 091
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.5.01%905
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.14.21%798
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.5.99%772